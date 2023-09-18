Special Report

Introducing CrazyLabs' New Ad Report & How It Can Improve Your Game’s Performance

The latest report from CrazyLabs gives developers actionable data on improving ARPU using rewarded video and interstitial ads

Introducing CrazyLabs' New Ad Report & How It Can Improve Your Game’s Performance
By

After months of development, CrazyLabs is thrilled to release its exclusive ad performance report - a comprehensive report featuring detailed performance analysis of different rewarded videos and interstitial ads per level.

This report is a game changer for developers as it provides actionable data on how to improve your game's average revenue per user (ARPU). By exposing you to more data, you have the ability to continuously enhance your game's performance.

CrazyLabs stands out as the only publisher in the industry that offers this unique report, exclusively accessible to CLIK Dashboard members. This commitment to transparency sets a new standard in the mobile gaming industry.

Below, we share examples of how this report can improve ARPU’s performance.

As shown in the Lunch Box example above, in version two of level four, we introduced a new rewarded video (the brown column). This rewarded video (RV) was not present in the previous version, and it resulted in 25 percent of users watching it. Thanks to the ad report, we can understand that the placement of the RV was highly effective, leading to a significant improvement of over 30 percent in the ARPU of level four.

Moreover, adding ads can have a negative impact on level completion, which is a crucial indicator of a game's overall performance. However, as demonstrated below, this was not the case in this situation.

When analysing the completion rates of level four and comparing version one (represented by the grey line) and version two (represented by the pink line), we can see that the new RV did not harm the completion rate.

As seen in the Dig Deep example above, in level one (version one versus version two), we see that there was a lower completion rate compared to the other levels.

When analysing the distribution of different ads within Dig Deep in level one and other levels, we removed the interstitial location (level one in version two) (see circled in light orange in the chart above). This led to an improvement of 2.6 percent in completion rate and 34 percent in overall ad consumption in this level.

In many instances, removing an ad location leads to a decrease in ARPU. However, in this particular scenario, the opposite occurred. The removal of the ad location not only improved ARPU but also positively impacted the game's KPIs, since the completion rates in both versions one and two improved.

Become A CLIK Dashboard Member

The new Ad Report is now accessible through CrazyLabs' CLIK Dashboard, an exceptionally comprehensive platform that offers developers complete transparency. By utilizing the CLIK Dashboard, developers gain access to real-time updates on marketability tests, revenue breakdowns, creative performance, and numerous other valuable insights. Click here to apply and become a CLIK Dashboard member.

Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion May 5th, 2022

How did Multi Maze 3D go from high CPI to a worldwide profitable hit?

News Apr 12th, 2023

CrazyLabs achieves six billion downloads in six million years of play!

Comment & Opinion Feb 9th, 2023

The ultimate cheat sheet for successful creatives - genre by genre

as News Jan 30th, 2023

Get 55 percent revenue share in the Crazy Trends Challenge by CrazyLabs

Comment & Opinion Jan 10th, 2023

A deep dive into CrazyLabs transparency