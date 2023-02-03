Week in Views - What caught our editorial eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz EA cancels Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile And another one bites the dust. Oh. Make that another two. It seems like we’re writing about the closure of amazing games as often as we're reporting on the success of them these days. One thing is for sure. The world of mobile moves fast and the big guys aren’t afraid to put their money where their mouth is one minute then walk away from the whole shebang the next. And – perhaps having their fingers burnt and their nose put out of joint by getting into mobile a little later than they ought to have – it seems that EA are desparate to play catch-up in the hardball department. This week they calmly offed both Apex Legends Mobile AND Battlefield Mobile seemingly just to prove how tough they really are. Let’s not forget that just a couple of short months ago Apex Legends Mobile won the Google Play Award for Best Overall Game of 2022 AND iPhone Game of the Year at Apple's Awards. What the hell? Respawn Studio, the EA subsidiary responsible for the development of Apex Legends, stated that “we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.” Come on guys, there’s a bigger story buried in here somewhere [makes the money sign]… We’re not sure when the craziness will stop (and just how much money IS enough money) but we hope that the trend for killing profitable games that somehow aren’t profitable enough (much to the disapointment of their fans who've pumped money into them) ends soon. And if a game has to be sunset, make sure you do it properly, eh?

Iwan Morris Staff Writer Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person. Aarni Linnakangas talks “Shifting genres while keeping your core identity” I really enjoyed Aarni’s talk at PGC London at the end of January. Especially the discussion about moving genres and how they viewed it. I do like talking about the business side of stuff, but too often it gets mired in money, advertising and other very dry topics. I think his talk was a good example of how you can discuss the artistic rationale whilst showing how it relates to business. As for the content, it was really interesting seeing the progression from a game like Hills of Steel, which has a massive influence from flash games in my mind, to something like Hills of Steel 2 with its own unique art-style. Then onto Hills of Steel: Commander, I did like how they specifically geared the overview of the player’s base to be a moment of calm, I think overwhelming a player with visual info on a lot of games is a real mood-killer. It makes you feel like you don’t have time to prepare for the next bit of gameplay. As for keeping identity, it did heavily remind me of how Command & Conquer tried that with Renegade. That game was definitely interesting to look at from a historical angle. Especially how they tried to adapt exaggerated RTS units and buildings into a more ground-level FPS perspective. Whilst Hills of Steel isn’t making that big of a leap it’s definitely a difference in looks and feel. Shifting genres is a massive risk, but I especially admire the choice to change what they’ve done in terms of game design philosophy. I find ‘golden rules’ tend to be stuff you can break when you’re confident enough. When you’ve mastered the basics it’s always good to stretch and bend what’s considered to be accepted wisdom. After all, making a game for yourself sounds like an easy recipe for disaster, but passion projects exist for a reason. I’m hoping in the future I’ll see more developers talk about topics like this in-depth. It was really informative for someone like me who looks at stuff from the perspective of a player very often.