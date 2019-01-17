Comment & Opinion

Simplify your game and app management in 2019

Simplify your game and app management in 2019
By

About 6.000 mobile apps and games are released every day in only the Google Play Store.

This means mobile games are facing huge competition in the app stores. Apple has officially released statistics, showing that 63 per cent of apps and mobile games are found through App Store Search.

Still, many game studios do not facilitate the power of App Store Optimisation in order to boost organic user acquisition. Why? App Store Optimisation is still widely unknown and those who know about this mobile marketing technique, which is similar to SEO, think it’s too time-consuming to really pay off.

About App Store Search Optimisation and App Store Management for games

After the creative development and release of a mobile game, it still needs to be maintained and supported regularly to reach the deserved or desired success.

Frequently publishing updates is key for a game’s success as mobile app updates are considered one of the most powerful marketing tools. They help to increase loyalty by fixing bugs.

They also keep the app on top of the user’s mind and thus provide the game with more mindshare compared to other apps on the user’s devices. That is why successful apps and games businesses release up to four updates a month.

But there’s a downside. Regular update iterations take a lot of time. If you’re marketing your app in the app stores, you have to worry about updating the app title, the keywords and maybe even the description on a regular basis.

In addition to these more superficial updates, you also have to be concerned about releasing your app in multiple languages and countries every time you have a new version to release.

If your mobile game is available in five languages for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, you’d have to go through 10 localisations to update metadata in order to release a new app version. This can take up an incredible amount of time.

App Radar offers a perfect solution for efficient app&game management in mobile app stores

“We’ve made it our mission to facilitate the workflow of mobile game marketing in the app stores”, says Thomas Kriebernegg, the CEO and founder of App Radar.

“This is why we’ve developed App Radar. It’s a simple but professional solution for analysing, optimising or publishing mobile apps and games and to monitor your efforts.”

App Radar CEO Thomas Kriebernegg

App Radar is changing how App Store Optimisation is done. Industry-leading companies like Kolibri Games, Tivola Games, NerByte and iTranslate rely on our platform and expertise to drive organic installs from app stores to their games and apps.

The results are tremendous: 13.000h time saved per year and 470 million additional downloads could be generated by all customers together with the help of App Radar.

The software also helps game and app developers facilitate the process of maintaining and supporting the app or mobile game. Changes to the metadata can be done within minutes and done in one interface.

App Radar facilitates the daily tasks of app and game developers so that they can focus on what they love - game development and creativity.

“We at App Radar believe that app and game development is an art for itself. We think that this art does not get the attention that it should receive - we help developers to get this well-deserved attention so that they can build a successful app business.”

Don’t let your mobile game go unseen. You are in control of your games’ success!

Sounds interesting? Be sure to check out the talk by Thomas on Pocket Gamer Connects Conference on Tuesday, January 22nd (Growth Track) at 3pm!

Feel free to also talk to any of our App Radar team members about how to get more players playing your mobile games.

Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Sep 27th, 2018

How to win a successful relationship with a gaming client

News Aug 2nd, 2018

ASO platform Mobile Action ditches indie subscription fee for limited time only

Comment & Opinion Dec 20th, 2018

Get ready for 2019 with these key mobile trends

Profile Nov 7th, 2018

From games developers to a mobile growth company: Lab Cave has increased its revenue almost 2,000% in five years with innovation, hard work and data

Comment & Opinion May 25th, 2018

Drive mobile app traffic with app store optimisation

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.