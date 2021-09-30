AppFollow update promises increased insight

AppFollow 7.0 is the latest version of AppFollow, a complete suite of tools that empower users to take app growth to the next level.

The new release offers developers and publishers the ability to unlock product insights, enable growth strategies, and optimise review management efficiency at scale.

Version 7.0 provides users with:

Instantaneous segmented and organized product insights

Granular information on customer sentiment

Efficient response automation for reviews

Competitor reach & performance analytics

Breakdowns to evaluate market share & control across industries & demographics.

The new version of AppFollow’s product also allows users to have a clear view of the competitive landscape so they can build a powerful growth strategy both nationally and worldwide.

The automation and review management features give support teams the power to improve customer sentiment, remain efficient during review spikes, and strengthen user loyalty.

Sentiment analysis and competitor feedback give product managers a stream of relevant feature requests for the product roadmap.

Marketers and App Store Optimisation (ASO) managers can understand when and where to focus their marketing efforts to improve visibility and acquisition. the company claims that this gives AppFollow clients their customer pain points and emerging market trends at their fingertips.

AppFollow's head of App Store Optimisation (ASO), Ilia Kukharev, told PocketGamer.biz:

"Competitor analytics allow users to break down the strengths and weaknesses of their competitors. Compare discovery provides competitive insights on digital performance - to identify worldwide industry leaders, benchmark store performance, and find out organic market share.

Compare feedback's primary goal is to analyse the competitive landscape based on customer feedback and user experience.

There are no other platforms out there that do product insights & review management as well as AppFollow does. Anatoly Sharifulin Anatoly Sharifulin

The upgraded Organic Traffic Dashboards means you’re kept aware of everything connected to your app’s organic performance in the store - all the primary Organic user acquisition (UA) metrics - from one page."

Anatoly Sharifulin, CEO and Co-founder at AppFollow, commented:

"AppFollow currently has data on approximately 1.2 million apps, with more than nine million keywords tracked, 700,000 replies made through the platform monthly, 200,0000 users from 70,000 businesses, and 200,000 apps tracked by our users monthly, in over 140 languages.

We focus our attention on building features that solve real problems of those working on digital products to help them grow and improve their business.

This year we’ve improved our product, so our clients have a great opportunity to take their app to the next level with the new suite of tools. There are no other platforms out there that do product insights & review management as well as AppFollow does.

Our platform offers a range of features and tools that are of real value to teams across the business - from product to marketing & ASO, and customer support."

All updated and additional features can be tried for free by registering at appfollow.io or by adding them to an existing account.

You can also request a demo presentation of AppFollow features.