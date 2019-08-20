Traffic Puzzle generates $1m in revenue in first eight weeks powered by Huuuge Publishing

Traffic Puzzle is a new hit game published by Huuuge coming from a 3rd party developer; within the first 8 weeks since it was launched by Huuuge Publishing the game has exceeded $1M in revenue and every day there are more players around the globe finding out that the game is extremely fun to play.

Huuuge Publishing is a fast growing area and a new business division for Huuuge Games - a leading real-time free-to-play mobile games developer and globally operating top publisher known for top grossing titles Huuuge Casino and Billionaire Casino. The company has recently announced its initiative to significantly invest in publishing new hit games, investing overall more than $200M+ in 2019 alone in publishing, marketing & scaling mobile games.

“Traffic Puzzle is the first significant 3rd party game to come out from the Huuuge Publishing division, but there is a growing amount of cooperation between us and different 3rd party developers, indie, smaller developers, bigger developers, you name it. There are amazing creators all over the World and since Huuuge has learned how to operate and monetize great free-to-play games, with Huuuge Publishing we are leveraging our know-how, scale and—frankly speaking—marketing muscle, to offer a massive opportunity for all the best creators out there to partner with us. We really want you to excite us with your games and we humbly hope do the same. Huuuge Publishing will be present at all major gaming events and we are looking forward to playing together with all you creators out there“ - Anton Gauffin, Founder, Huuuge Games.

Traffic Puzzle (Android) developed by Polish studio Picadilla, is a free-to-play match-three puzzle game with a completely new approach within the match-three puzzle games genre.

Players experience fresh matching gameplay combined with block puzzle and blast features. The game is full of cute looking, relaxing yet always surprising levels, special rewards and boosters when levelling up.

"There were many reasons behind our decision to cooperate with Picadilla and release their game Traffic Puzzle – first of all the team did their homework – they provided us with all necessary store metrics and confirmed the crew’s capacity on improving the game on a daily basis to make it the best experience for the players," said Huuuge Games head of publishing Chris Kusak.

"From the very beginning they were open to receiving our feedback on how to increase player engagement and, what's most important, delivered a high-quality product which, thanks to our joint work became a perfectly working service."

From its launch in June 2019 on the Google Play store the game generated over $1 million in revenue in only eight weeks. The game will be released on iOS in late August.

"Working together with Huuuge has been a great thing for us from the very beginning. Huuuge really values knowledge sharing and we can always count on their experience in the fields that aren't our strong sides," said Picadilla CEO Lukasz Adzinski.

Huuuge Publishing provides tailored and individual support for free-to-play games including UA investment, product feedback, analytics through a proprietary sophisticated platform that receives over 10 TeraBytes of data each day, QA, ASO/SEO optimisation and knowledge sharing.

With one of the largest mobile marketing teams in the industry - a crew of 50-plus world-class specialists is seeking extraordinary casual mobile games to help them conquer the fast-growing games market worldwide. Huuuge Publishing’s annual digital ad spend exceeds $100 million, which is reflected by over two billion impressions bought each month.

Distribution scale delivering impact. Having well-established, long-term partnerships with platform holders (Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook) Huuuge Publishing ensures the best distribution support for the game.

If you have a great casual game and want to partner with Huuuge Publishing, visit the Big Indie Pitch during Gamescom 2019 and meet the crew or reach us out by submitting your game at www.huuugepublishing.com.

About Huuuge Games:

Founded in 2014, Huuuge Games is an international games developer and publisher, focused on the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar mobile gaming market. On their way to becoming the global leader in real-time free-to-play casual gaming, Huuuge is redefining the category genres with fun social experiences that give maximum joy and fun to thousands millions of players all around the world. Huuuge’s Global studios make games that are easy to play, great for small breaks, and most of all are fun and exciting. This Huuuge experience where you play together with real people is what we are passionate about and our mission is to empower billions of people to play together.

Huuuge keeps looking for solutions which will make their games more and more social, and there are is a growing number of external developers and studios who partner with the company. Huuuge Games publishes on all major mobile gaming stores, including iOS App Store, Android Google Play and Amazon App Store. With studio operations in Poland, Germany, Israel, Ukraine, Cyprus and Hong Kong, Huuuge employs 500+ talented people and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Woori Technology Investment, Seoul Investment Partners, Kiwoom Investment and Korea Investment Partners (KIP)