Mobile marketing is crucial for a successful app in the post-COVID-19 era

The world has entered the post-COVID-19 era starting from the year 2021 when people are becoming accustomed to online working, entertainment, and living.

As a result, there’s a vast demand for online services and the growing market competition that also makes mobile marketing crucial.

According to the Global Mobile App Marketing WhitePaper for the first half of 2021, compiled by SocialPeta, the world's leading advertising intelligence analysis platform, the start of this year saw a total of over 38,000 advertisers in global mobile games, essentially flat year on year.

However, in contrast, nearly 20 million ad creatives were captured in the first six months of 2021, an increase of more than 180 per cent over the same period last year.

"Mobile marketing competition in the future is not just about increasing the amount of advertising, but also about high-quality ad creative," says SocialPeta CEO Rocks.

With the increasing requirements from game players for games, plus the fact that players will get tired of too much advertising data, it’s crucial for game publishers to have high-quality creative and eye-catching ads.

'Increase in Brand Awareness and Sales' has become a unique standard for marketing mobile games. Efficient ad creatives are the key to a high advertising effect.

Rocks says, "SocialPeta has currently accumulated over 10 billion advertising data, covering more than 70 mainstream channels in 66 countries/regions worldwide, for instance, Facebook and Google Ads. With the help of such huge data, our users can quickly gain great inspiration."

Serve games with a long life cycle to keep competitive by combining continuous advertising

In 2021 we have seen many mobile games achieve great performance after being released many years ago thanks to good ad creative.

For instance, Gardenscapes, a globally popular match-3 game, which was released in 2016 and has been operated stably for five years, has recorded a global total income of over $3 billion by August 2021. Gardenscapes has taken a strategy of releasing high-efficiency ads. To date, it has accumulated a total of around 100,000 cumulative ads, with the 'mini game' type inspiring other developers and publishers around the world.

Simulated LIfe Games are a genre that also requires a long-term operation, because the game will receive constant updates, and a continuous flow of new players will be needed to join the audience.

IGG's Executive Director of Global Operations, Edwin, said, "In order to rank among the world's leaders in spite of fierce market competition, games must have excellent quality and be highly produced in respect of visual effects, gameplay, category innovation, operation and maintenance, and so on. Meanwhile, publishing strategies should be worked out for specific game subdivisions, including but not limited to customised localisation solutions, target audience customisation, as well as content refinement based on game genres."

SocialPeta increases your games' competitive advantage in the global game-publishing market

In 2020, SocialPeta formed a partnership with Moonton, the developer of the world-known multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'.

The company said: "SocialPeta updates ad creative very quickly, so we can find out the creativity of top games in various categories on the market and keep track of what’s hottest with ad creative at the time. This not only broadens our creative ideas for advertising but also controls our cost and enhances our effect. If someone asks, we will definitely recommend this tool."

SohaGame, one of the most popular game publishers in Vietnam, said, "SocialPeta provides advertising creatives and market trend analysis. With SocialPeta, we can have high-quality ads and reduced cost per thousand impressions (CPM) and cost per install (CPI) indicators, which can be easily applied to the international market to get more potential customers.

It also changes UA strategies for games. So, instead of spending a lot of money testing different ads, we are provided with many ways to improve advertising effectiveness, and more reference data to analyse the effectiveness and get to know our rivals' advertising."

In addition to the latest popular creatives, SocialPeta also helps developers and publishers to quickly understand global mobile marketing patterns, to help users find inspiration and new creative ideas.