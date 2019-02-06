Roundtable: Discussing the mobile games market's big 2019 trends in hyper-casual, hybrid monetisation models and midcore's future

Is there is a bigger opportunity for brands to work with games and advertise?

Could 2019 bring more of an opportunity for brands to work with games and advertise? It's perhaps not a new question from the past few years, but 2019 could see more headway made.

For James Turner, creating games with an IP attached does add a valuable recognition factor, but it is paramount that you partner with the right IP holder to do so.

“We work with a lot of television brands, like Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Family Fortunes, Ben 10 and Shaun the Sheep, and to a certain extent it can work very well," he explained.

“We’ve found that you just need to pick your IP owner carefully; one that gives you enough flexibility to do what you need to do to make the game right, but also doesn’t allow you to damage their brand.

“That is in neither of your interests and you can take these things too far to try and reach an audience you shouldn’t be reaching for.”

Outside of working with IP, brands have also made headway in advertising. Gameloft, for example, has its Advertising Solutions business, which is starting to make traction in utilising big name brands.

Wooga's integrated rewarded video ads in June's Journey as an extra revenue stream

Drawing upon personal experience, Wooga's Lisa Pak noted that her team would rather show branded ads over rival games. However, she also said that organisations might need to be more flexible on that front for the branded medium to grow.

“I think often our game team prefer to show brand ads than other games because of the fear of other players turning and moving to your competitor’s game," Pak explained.

“I think for brands that what Gameloft is doing is super cool and it’s a start.

"In my opinion, it’s more that we’re in an education phase where if we all want brands to have a bigger presence, then we need to educate these brands and have them understand that their audience is actually in games because everyone plays games.

“Plus, there are different formats that we work with. For example, rewarded video; it’s in the nature of that format that the player watches the ad until the end otherwise they don’t receive their reward.

“Whereas I feel like brands are hesitant about measurements and viewability and things like this.

"The nature of the video though is that it is automatically close to 100 per cent viewable. For us; AdColony, with their history with Opera Mediaworks, is showing a lot of brands in our games.”

Facebook’s Ben Atherton added: “Brand and mainstream advertisers are starting to look at what is happening in mobile gaming, and it’s starting to come out of the back room. It used to be seen as the gamer geek and they are starting to realise actually every audience is engaging with games, that it is interactive and it’s brand safe and there’s great targeting in there.”

Asked if she thought whether or not developers should advertise other studios' games within their own, Pak said that she felt so too. The question stemmed from Space's Ape's pivot to such a philosophy, a move that saw the company increase its revenues for Fastlane: Road to Revenge multiple times over.

“Yes, I think you definitely should. This is a topic that I feel like any games company deals with, and you can test this," Pak said.

“You can show competitive games and you will see. We’ve done a test on our side and we can see that players are not necessarily turning and leaving our game immediately to have the competing game as there new favourite game.”