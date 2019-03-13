Feature

4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Influencer Insights track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Influencer Insights track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Influencer Insights

This series of talks features speakers from Matchmade, Zorka.Mobi, Fourth Floor Creative, GameInfluencer, FanBytes, Yogscast and InfluencerUpdate.biz.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Snapchat influencers case studies for a games industry audience
  • 8 mistakes made in influencer marketing
  • Case study: Pre-release influencer marketing campaign for Azur Games' Infinity Ops
  • How to get the best out of influencers

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Snapchat influencers case studies for a games industry audience

    Fanbytes CEO Timothy Armoo delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Fanbytes CEO Timothy Armoo delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


  • 2 8 mistakes made in influencer marketing

    Matchmade CMO Heini Vesander delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Matchmade CMO Heini Vesander delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


  • 3 Case study: Pre-release influencer marketing campaign for Azur Games' Infinity Ops

    Zorka.Mobi Chief Business Development Officer Dmitry Liapin delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    In 2018 we gave a go to the experiments. So, it’s time to tell about our successful influencer marketing experience and share some useful insights. Here, we’ll take a look at the Pre-release influencer marketing campaign for a mobile shooter by Azur Games and estimate the results.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 How to get the best out of influencers

    Our panel of experts delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Rich Keith, MD, Fourth Floor Creative
    • Turps, YouTuber
    • Benedikt Seitz, Senior PR & Marketing Manager, GameInfluencer
    • Danielle Partis, Editor, InfluencerUpdate.biz

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

