Games industry roundup: The big Tim Sweeney interview, Animoca Brands' $12m warchest, and the cost of influencer marketing

By , Senior Editor
While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th and 14th.

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's a big interview with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on how its PC storefront (also planned for mobile) has performed so far, there's news that Valve is heading to PC Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th, and the latest figures on the UK games industry's gender pay gap have been revealed.

In the blockchain space, IOST is outpacing Ethereum in terms of transactions, Animoca brands has a $12 million warchest, and Steem Monsters is coming to TRON as Splinterlands.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile reports on the costs of running influencer marketing campaigns on streaming channels, YouTube is looking into interactive choose your own adventure content, and there's a look at why cosmetics retailer Lush is going social media free.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

