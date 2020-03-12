Round-up: Every digital/online-only games industry conference happening in 2020

As more and more events are postponed or cancelled, the industry is turning to streaming services to provide new, online-only conferences.

It's not an entirely new practice - digital-only conferences have been around for a few years now - but it's a shift that will likely become more prominent in 2020 at least, and certainly in the coming years as we consider the impact travel has on the planet.

With new events springing up all the time, it's easy to lose track of who's hosting what. So we've decided to keep track of them in one handy list, right here on PocketGamer.biz.

We will be constantly updating this list as new conferences are announced. If you're hosting your own online conference and want to be included in our listings, please email our editor Ric Cowley at ric.cowley@steelmedianetwork.com

And don't forget about Pocket Gamer's own online conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, taking place on April 6th-10th 2020. Tickets are available now!