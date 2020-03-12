Feature

Round-up: Every digital/online-only games industry conference happening in 2020

By
Round-up: Every digital/online-only games industry conference happening in 2020

As more and more events are postponed or cancelled, the industry is turning to streaming services to provide new, online-only conferences.

It's not an entirely new practice - digital-only conferences have been around for a few years now - but it's a shift that will likely become more prominent in 2020 at least, and certainly in the coming years as we consider the impact travel has on the planet.

With new events springing up all the time, it's easy to lose track of who's hosting what. So we've decided to keep track of them in one handy list, right here on PocketGamer.biz.

We will be constantly updating this list as new conferences are announced. If you're hosting your own online conference and want to be included in our listings, please email our editor Ric Cowley at ric.cowley@steelmedianetwork.com

And don't forget about Pocket Gamer's own online conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, taking place on April 6th-10th 2020. Tickets are available now!


Click here to view the list »

  • GDC

    GDC logo

    When: 16th-20th March 2020
    Cost: Free
    Website: https://www.gdconf.com/

    GDC may have postponed its physical event, but it's now going to stream a number of talks that were planned to happen online instead.

    Speakers have recorded their talks by themselves, and these will be streamed throughout the week for everyone to watch for free. Streamed talks will also be added to the GDC Vault for free, and will be uploaded to YouTube for easy access.

    Additionally, the IGF and GDCA awards ceremonies will be held online, as will Double Fine's "Day of the Devs", an indie game showcase that was scheduled to be held at the event.


  • altGDC

    altGDC logo

    When: 16th-20th March 2020
    Cost: Free
    Website: https://altgdc.com/

    Originally planned as a total replacement for GDC for attendees now stuck in San Francisco with nothing to do, altGDC has shifted its approach and will be streaming its talks for free throughout the week.

    There will still be a physical element - speakers will be delivering their talks from a "semi-professional" recording studio, which will be streamed live on Twitch for other attendees.

    There are also plans for a "hallway track" which involves numerous Discord conversations and the chat feature on Twitch itself, to make it feel more like you're really at a conference, bumping into people and having friendly conversations.

    For those still in San Francisco, altGDC will also be sharing details of parties in the area, and potentially hosting its own during the week.

     


  • NotGDC

    NotGDC logo

    When: 16th-22nd March 2020
    Cost: Free
    Website: http://www.notgdc.fun/

    An established alternative to the traditional GDC conference, NotGDC is an online-only conference which presents topics in a variety of different ways.

    There are the traditional talks, of course, but the conference prides itself on its other offerings, such as blog posts, Twitter threads, "love letters", podcasts, and anything else its contributors are interested in sharing.

    Attendees can join a Discord channel to discuss new ideas and meet like-minded members of the industry. And, of course, all this content will be available for free, for anyone to take a look at.


  • Gamedev.world GDC fundraising event

    Gamedev.world GDC fundraising event logo

    When: 27th March-3rd April 2020
    Cost: Free (donations welcome)
    Website: https://gamedev.world/relief/

    A major player in the online-only conference world, gamedev.world will be hosting a special week-long fundraising event to raise money for the GDC Relief Fund, designed to help smaller developers impacted by the postponement of GDC.

    It will see talks hosted by developers from across the world, live-translated in the world's largest languages and available for free to everyone to watch. The organisers will be asking for donations throughout the week to contribute to the GDC Relief Fund.

    On top of this, gamedev.world is also planning to put together a pay-what-you-want bundle of games to further its fundraising efforts, and it will be hosting a game jam, with entries being added into the games bundle.


  • Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 logo

    When: April 6th-10th 2020
    Cost: $50-260
    Website: https://www.pgconnects.com/digital/

    Pocket Gamer and Steel Media are known for our events around the world, but now we're experimenting with bringing our much-loved conferences direct to your screens with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1.

    We already have talks lined up from the likes of Rovio, King, Super Evil Megacorp, Mixi, Sensor Tower, and many more across the week, alongside digital versions of our fringe events like Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector.

    Plus, we'll be hosting our very first online Big Indie Pitch, where indie developers get the chance to pitch their games to journalists and other members of the industry and receive immediate feedback, as well as potentially winning great prizes across our sites.

    This could be the first of many online events from us, or it could be the one and only - we simply don't know right now. And it's something of a beta test for us, which is why we've priced it accordingly! But what we know for sure is that we'll be providing all the best parts of our conferences in a digital space, and you simply do not want to miss it.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Mar 10th, 2020

Introducing Pocket Gamer Connects Digital - a new virtual conference for the games industry

as News Mar 11th, 2020

Cocos Game Developers Connect online conference unveiled for March 18th

News Mar 10th, 2020

Game Connection America 2020 is postponed due to coronavirus concerns

News Mar 9th, 2020

Mojang cancels Minecraft Festival due to coronavirus concerns

News Mar 9th, 2020

SXSW 2020 will not take place due to the coronavirus

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies