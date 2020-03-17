Games vs Covid-19: Hatch Kids and AirConsole go free

With movement restrictions impacting many millions of people globally, the time spent on screen-based entertainment is increasing.
This chronologically-ordered list is an attempt to keep tabs on stories reflecting such behaviour so game developers can better understand how different platforms and titles are performing.
Hopefully it will also be useful for consumers as various games and game services become more accessible in terms of pricing.
17 March:
- Mobile streaming service Hatch Kids goes free until April. It's available in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway
- Cloud-based gaming service AirConsole offers 2 weeks free, using code "919 2020"
- Some indie developers are giving away their games via itch.io
- Nintendo's online service is currently down
16 March:
- Some further data on Plague Inc's performance in US and Italy
15 March:
- According to the unofficial SteamDB website, Steam hits a new all-time record for concurrent users with 20.3 million users during a 24-hour period
- Some users suffer from sign-in issues on Xbox Live, which takes a couple of hours to fix
- Real Betis and Sevilla played their scheduled derby via FIFA 2020 and Twitch
14 March
- Watford FC simulated its cancelled football game with Leicester City using Football Manager
February:
- Chinese government gets Apple to remove Plague Inc. from Chinese App Store
- Three Mahjong titles see usage spike in China
- Plague Inc. overtakes Minecraft as top paid app in the US
