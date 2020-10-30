Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Starbreeze CEO steps down, Niantic jobs aplenty, and Annapurna Interactive opens new LA studio

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from our previous column right here.

Movers and Shakers

Starbreeze CEO Nermark steps down with immediate effect

Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark has stepped down due to personal reasons.

The resignation has been made with immediate effect. As such, current board member Tobias Sjögren will step in as acting CEO.

Chimera Entertainment hires Peter Clausen as its first-ever narrative designer

Angry Birds Epic developer Chimera Entertainment has hired its first-ever narrative designer.

The German company has hired Peter Clausen for the role of a senior narrative designer, after he previously worked for Deck13, best known for The Surge 2.

Acquisitions

Annapurna Interactive opens new internal dev studio in Los Angeles

Sayonara Wild Hearts publisher Annapurna Interactive has set up an internal development studio in Los Angeles.

Currently, the company is looking to hire a group of experienced games developers to work on the studio's new project.

Stillfront acquires indie developer Everguild Limited

Stillfront Group has acquired indie developer Everguild Limited.

To purchase 100 per cent of the company, there is an upfront consideration of around £1.06 million ($1.37 million). However, £540,000 ($701,640) can be paid in new Stillfront shares while the remaining amount will be paid in cash.

Jobs board and more

Niantic

Pokemon GO developer Niantic has a number of open roles across its art, business, engineering sectors. The company's most recent release Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched last year on mobile devices.

Operations Manager (Player Support) - California, US

3D Animator - California, US

Game Designer, Pokemon GO - California, US/Seattle Washington

Business Development Manager - California, US

Software Engineering Intern (Summer 2021) - Remote

You can see the full list of jobs currently available at Niantic here.

More job highlights

Mobile Product Director (Jagex) - Cambridge, UK

Producer (Hutch) - London, UK

Game Developer Casual Games (Voodoo) - London, UK

