Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Sumo appoints Codemasters vet, Rovio looking for more hires, and Devolver acquires Serious Sam maker

Movers and Shakers

Sumo Leamington appoints Codemasters veteran as technical director

Games developer Sumo Digital has hired Phil Hindle as technical director of its Leamington Spa studio.

Hindle has worked in the UK games industry since 1995, when he joined Codemasters as a programmer, before rising to the role of head of core technology.

AppsFlyer takes on Adam Smart as its new director of product for gaming

Mobile analytics firm AppsFlyer has hired Adam Smart to be its new director of product for gaming.

Based in the company's London office, Smart brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked for Product Madness as its head of operational platforms for over seven years.

Devolver Digital welcomes Fée Heyer as its new head of licensing

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout publisher Devolver Digital has hired Fée Heyer as its new head of licensing.

Over a career spanning 15 years, Heyer has picked up valuable experience having worked across various markets, including games, lifestyle and sports brands.

Acquisitions

Devolver Digital picks up Serious Sam developer Croteam

US indie publisher Devolver Digital has bought the studio behind Serious Sam and The Talos Principle, Croteam.

The deal was announced in a post on the former's website, which positions the acquisition as the two companies getting married. No figure has been placed on the deal.

Alliance Entertainment acquires US games rental service GameFly

Alliance Entertainment has acquired US games rent-by-mail firm GameFly.

The rental service will continue to operate independently, however, Alliance CEO and co-owner Jeff Walker will take on those same roles for GameFly.

