AppsFlyer welcomes Adam Smart as its new director of product for gaming

Mobile analytics firm AppsFlyer has hired Adam Smart to be its new director of product for gaming.

Based in the company's London office, Smart brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked for Product Madness as its head of operational platforms for over seven years.

This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people have turned to games as a form of entertainment. As such, AppsFlyer wanted to bring someone on board with marketing and growth experience to further strengthen its team.

Great hire

“Adam is a highly strategic hire for us. We recognised the need to add even more depth to our Gaming team and Adam has this experience in spades,” said AppsFlyer general manager EMEA and LATAM Gal Ekstein.

“Adam brings a depth of knowledge from a leading game developer (Product Madness) that is invaluable for AppsFlyer. As a customer obsessed business, having someone who knows the intricacies of how gaming developers operate from the ‘inside’ is essential.

"He joins a host of other highly experienced gaming product and tech professionals, but that industry-side experience is essential.”

