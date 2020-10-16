Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Rovio CEO plans exit, Supercell looks to bolster team, and Anzu recruits Activision Blizzard exec

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

Movers and Shakers

Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will step down at the end of the year

Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will depart the company at the end of the year.

Levoranta has headed the company since 2016, though she was first named as the new chief executive at the tail end of 2015.

Anzu welcomes former Activision Blizzard exec Ruben Dehouck as new strategic advisor

In-game ads firm Anzu has welcomed Ruben Dehouck as its new strategic advisor.

Ruben has led a long career in the games industry, spending a decade at Activision Blizzard in various executive roles as well as being in charge of marketing operations for Call of Duty,

Acquisitions

My.Games acquires minority stake in hypercasual dev Mamboo Games

My.Games has acquired a minority stake in hypercasual developer and publisher Mamboo Games.

Through the partnership with the Belarus-based studio, My.Games can expand its hypercasual division. Founded in 2020, Mamboo Games has already secured 10 exclusive contracts to aid other developers in their projects.

Com2uS purchases Out of the Park Developments

South Korean mobile games developer and publisher Com2uS has acquired Out of the Park Developments (OOTP) for an undisclosed amount.

The Out of the Park Baseball creator is the first company outside of South Korea to be purchased by Com2uS.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Supercell

Finish mobile giant Supercell is hiring for a number of roles currently. Outside of Clash of Clans, the studio is also known for developing mega-hits such as Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Boom Beach and Clash Royale.

Senior Game Artist (VFX) - Helsinki, Finland

Senior Data Engineer - Helsinki, Finland

Art Director - Shanghai, China

Performance Marketing - Shanghai, China

Senior UI/UZ (New Project) - Shanghai, China

You can see the full list of jobs here.

More job highlights

Senior Website Editor (Creative Assembly) - Remote/UK

Producer (Beamdog) - Edmonton, Canada

QA Lead in Gaming (GlobalStep) - Guilford, UK

DevOps Engineer (Sports Interactive) - London, UK

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

