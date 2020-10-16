Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Rovio CEO plans exit, Supercell looks to bolster team, and Anzu recruits Activision Blizzard exec

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.
The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.
You can also catch up with all of the job news from our previous column right here.
Movers and Shakers
Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will step down at the end of the year
Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will depart the company at the end of the year.
Levoranta has headed the company since 2016, though she was first named as the new chief executive at the tail end of 2015.
Anzu welcomes former Activision Blizzard exec Ruben Dehouck as new strategic advisor
In-game ads firm Anzu has welcomed Ruben Dehouck as its new strategic advisor.
Ruben has led a long career in the games industry, spending a decade at Activision Blizzard in various executive roles as well as being in charge of marketing operations for Call of Duty,
Acquisitions
My.Games acquires minority stake in hypercasual dev Mamboo Games
My.Games has acquired a minority stake in hypercasual developer and publisher Mamboo Games.
Through the partnership with the Belarus-based studio, My.Games can expand its hypercasual division. Founded in 2020, Mamboo Games has already secured 10 exclusive contracts to aid other developers in their projects.
Com2uS purchases Out of the Park Developments
South Korean mobile games developer and publisher Com2uS has acquired Out of the Park Developments (OOTP) for an undisclosed amount.
The Out of the Park Baseball creator is the first company outside of South Korea to be purchased by Com2uS.
Jobs board
Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:
Supercell
Finish mobile giant Supercell is hiring for a number of roles currently. Outside of Clash of Clans, the studio is also known for developing mega-hits such as Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Boom Beach and Clash Royale.
Senior Game Artist (VFX) - Helsinki, Finland
Senior Data Engineer - Helsinki, Finland
Art Director - Shanghai, China
Performance Marketing - Shanghai, China
Senior UI/UZ (New Project) - Shanghai, China
You can see the full list of jobs here.
More job highlights
Senior Website Editor (Creative Assembly) - Remote/UK
Producer (Beamdog) - Edmonton, Canada
QA Lead in Gaming (GlobalStep) - Guilford, UK
DevOps Engineer (Sports Interactive) - London, UK
The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.
Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?