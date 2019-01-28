Hot Five

Voodoo racks up 1.5bn downloads, mobile user retention and session data, and Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards winners revealed

By , Senior Editor
Voodoo racks up 1.5bn downloads, mobile user retention and session data, and Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards winners revealed

The second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight took place just under a week ago, celebrating the cream of the crop in mobile.

There were 20 winners on the night, from the top developers and publishers to the best tools, service and tech providers. We also reserved two special awards for very talented individuals.

We’ve revealed the winners on the site, in what was our most-read story of the week.

Our second most-read story of the week was some fascinating data on user trends, fresh from a GameAnalytics report that conducted research on over 60,000 games and three billion players.

Downloads, Nonstop Knight, hyper-casual

Hyper-casual games giant Voodoo continues to make blaze a trail on the mobile sector, racking up more than 1.5 billion downloads to date.

Lastly, Flaregames and Kopla Games have revealed work on Nonstop Knight 2 for a 2019 release, while hyper-casual may soon reach market saturation as more players enter the fray.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

1 Hot Five Jan 7th, 2019

Amber CEO talks creative destruction, China is open for business, and Brawl Stars tops the charts

Hot Five Dec 17th, 2018

Hot Five: Supercell and Brawl Stars dominate in our most-read stories roundup

Hot Five Dec 10th, 2018

Playtika snaps up Wooga, who is buying Zynga, and Jam City layoffs

Hot Five Nov 19th, 2018

The Diablo Immortal debate rages on, Flaregames lays off 45 staff, and Brawl Stars gets a global release

Hot Five Nov 12th, 2018

Diablo Immortal shows mobile remains a dirty word in triple-A, My Talking Tom 2 launches, and Rovio's Sophie Vo on the user experience

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies