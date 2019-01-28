Voodoo racks up 1.5bn downloads, mobile user retention and session data, and Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards winners revealed

The second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight took place just under a week ago, celebrating the cream of the crop in mobile.

There were 20 winners on the night, from the top developers and publishers to the best tools, service and tech providers. We also reserved two special awards for very talented individuals.

We’ve revealed the winners on the site, in what was our most-read story of the week.

Our second most-read story of the week was some fascinating data on user trends, fresh from a GameAnalytics report that conducted research on over 60,000 games and three billion players.

Downloads, Nonstop Knight, hyper-casual

Hyper-casual games giant Voodoo continues to make blaze a trail on the mobile sector, racking up more than 1.5 billion downloads to date.

Lastly, Flaregames and Kopla Games have revealed work on Nonstop Knight 2 for a 2019 release, while hyper-casual may soon reach market saturation as more players enter the fray.