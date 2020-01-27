Hot Five: Clash of Clans has its best month ever, Bernard Kim becomes a Mobile Legend, and what we learned at PGC London 2020

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Consumer Acquisition snaps up former Zynga head of user acquisition

ConsumerAcquisition.com has hired Zynga's former head of user acquisition John Choi as its new VP of user acquisition.

During his time at Zynga, Choi worked with games such as Words With Friends, CSR Racing, and Zynga Poker. He also has 12 years worth of experience with previous user acquisition roles at Glu Mobile, Capcom and Kabam.

4. Black Desert Mobile reaches 20 million installs, series crosses $1.5 billion revenue

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 was a fantastic time for everyone who attended, and it was great for us to - we were in the crowd when Pearl Abyss announced that Black Desert Mobile had cleared 20 million installs, for example.

This means that two-thirds of players across the entire series of Black Desert games are playing on smaller screens, an audience which has now generated over $1.5 billion in revenue for the company.

3. Five things we learned at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

There was so much happening at PGC London this year that taking it all in was near-impossible, but with our crack team of writers popping up all over the place, we still managed to pick up a thing or two.

Or five, as it happens. We collated a list of the most interesting things we personally witnessed, from calls for diversity in the industry to the ways UA is changing.

2. Zynga president Bernard Kim honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

Each year for the past three years, we've celebrated some of the true legends of the industry with our Mobile Legend award at the Mobile Games Awards, and this year we gave the honour to Zynga president Bernard Kim.

Within the article you'll find out all about Kim's history in the industry - and his penchant for family Christmas cards.

1. Clash of Clans had its best month for revenue ever in December 2019

We already knew that 2019 was a big year for Clash of Clans - it had a revenue growth spurt thanks to the introduction of its Gold Pass, after all.

But now we know that December 2019 was actually the game's biggest in history in terms of revenue, with Supercell's evergreen title pulling in $158.2 million in that month alone.