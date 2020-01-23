Job News

Consumer Acquisition snaps up former Zynga head of user acquisition

Consumer Acquisition snaps up former Zynga head of user acquisition
By , Staff Writer

ConsumerAcquisition.com has hired Zynga's former head of user acquisition John Choi (pictured) as its new VP of user acquisition.

During his time at Zynga, Choi worked with games such as Words With Friends, CSR Racing, and Zynga Poker.

Furthermore, he has 12 years worth of experience with previous user acquisition roles at Glu Mobile, Capcom and Kabam. In that time, he has worked on a variety of genres including shooters, adventure, casino and RPG.

"Consumer Acquisition is the clear leader in Facebook and Google UA for mobile games and I'm delighted to join the team," said Choi.

"For years, they have proven their deep expertise and innovation in high-end media buying and creative optimization to become the clear UA leader in mobile gaming. They are uniquely positioned to design creative that delivers ROAS while offering unbeatable media buying that complements internal UA teams around the world."

Strength to strength

So far, Consumer Acquisition has been responsible for more than $3 billion in ads spending across various apps and mobile games.

"John has extraordinarily deep experience in mobile game user acquisition driving profitable growth strategies for numerous app publishers, making him the ideal fit to lead our UA team," said Consumer Acquisition CEO Brian Bowman.

"As our managed service business continues to grow, John will play an integral role in driving our Facebook, Google and Apple UA media buying strategy for years to come."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Data & Research Dec 6th, 2019

Soft launch to worldwide launch: 2020's Facebook UA playbook for launching new mobile games

Job News Oct 22nd, 2019

Twitch snags Zynga and EA vet Doug Scott as new CMO

Interview Sep 11th, 2019

Zynga senior director of product Heather Houston on 'treating your career as a product'

Job News Aug 15th, 2019

Dimoso’s Jonathan Lopera joins Zynga to head up London communications team

as Job News Jul 18th, 2019

Zynga India moves to new studio in Bangalore

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies