Consumer Acquisition snaps up former Zynga head of user acquisition

ConsumerAcquisition.com has hired Zynga's former head of user acquisition John Choi (pictured) as its new VP of user acquisition.

During his time at Zynga, Choi worked with games such as Words With Friends, CSR Racing, and Zynga Poker.

Furthermore, he has 12 years worth of experience with previous user acquisition roles at Glu Mobile, Capcom and Kabam. In that time, he has worked on a variety of genres including shooters, adventure, casino and RPG.

"Consumer Acquisition is the clear leader in Facebook and Google UA for mobile games and I'm delighted to join the team," said Choi.

"For years, they have proven their deep expertise and innovation in high-end media buying and creative optimization to become the clear UA leader in mobile gaming. They are uniquely positioned to design creative that delivers ROAS while offering unbeatable media buying that complements internal UA teams around the world."

Strength to strength

So far, Consumer Acquisition has been responsible for more than $3 billion in ads spending across various apps and mobile games.

"John has extraordinarily deep experience in mobile game user acquisition driving profitable growth strategies for numerous app publishers, making him the ideal fit to lead our UA team," said Consumer Acquisition CEO Brian Bowman.

"As our managed service business continues to grow, John will play an integral role in driving our Facebook, Google and Apple UA media buying strategy for years to come."