Hot Five: Bandai Namco shuts down Digimon ReArise, Apple privacy update cause IAP decline, and NFT and blockchain gaming to the mass market

1. Bandai Namco to shut down Digimon ReArise from April 21 2022

Bandai Namco has revealed that services for its mobile RPG Digimon ReArise are shutting down on April 21 2022.

DigiRuby, the in-game currency, is no longer available to purchase but all items can be used until servers go down. Digimon ReArise first launched in Japan in 2018 and had a worldwide release in October 2019.

2. AppsFlyer: Apple’s privacy update caused 35% in-app purchase revenue decline

According to a new report from AppsFlyer, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency update caused a 35 per cent decline in in-app mobile games purchase revenue.

AppsFlyer analysed the effects of Apple’s new privacy features that require developers to ask users for permission to collect their data.

3. EA appoints Gareth Jones as vice president and head of Playdemic Studios

EA has appointed Gareth Jones as vice president and head of UK-based studio Playdemic.

As a 25-year games industry veteran, Jones has spent the past decade at Playdemic, initially having joined as COO in 2012 before taking on the role of head of production in 2016.

Whilst at Playdemic, Jones has led liveops for the studio’s flagship title, Golf Clash.

4. Bluestacks launches Creator Studio and Creator Hub for modding mobile games

The Bluestacks platform has launched its Creator Studio and Creator Hub for modding and sharing of modded mobile games.

Bluestacks has stated that there are three levels of modding - basic, intermediate, and advanced. One example of advanced modding is changing 2D and 3D textures.

5. Coda launches Infinite Arcade to bring mass blockchain gaming to casual mobile games

Coda has launched a new ecosystem supported by mobile devices, Infinite Arcade, to allow mobile game developers to integrate play-to-earn and NFT features into existing games.

In an effort to reduce the barriers to entry in the Web3 space, developers can access Infinite Arcade via an SDK on iOS and Android.