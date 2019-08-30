PGC Helsinki: Full HP Ltd’s Murad Musakaev to discuss balancing priorities between growth and retention

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today’s speaker spotlight, we caught up with Full HP Ltd’s Murad Musakaev before his "Balancing priorities between Growth and Retention" session.

Since late 2015 Murad Musakaev has worked with such companies as Animaccord, Game Development LLC and Fahrenheit Lab as a lawyer.

Since 2017 he has been working with Blakkfort LLC as a product manager and a chief legal officer at the same time. In 2018 he became product manager and chief legal officer at Full HP Ltd.

PocketGamer.Biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Murad Musakaev: Full HP Ltd is a mobile games development company with offices in Cyprus and Russia.

We have developed such mobile games as Blocky Cars, Mad GunZ and Fury Wars. Full HP Ltd also serves as a publisher. We have published such games as Run & Gun, Epic Fishmaster and Food Cut.

What does your role entail?

I combine two roles as I am the chief of the legal department and a project manager. As a lawyer, I register copyright to protect companies rights, compose local documentation and check the contracts.

As a project manager I lead the production team from the idea to the release. I find new ways to grow our audience like new platforms. I create design documents and form the vision of the project, assign tasks and check the results.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I came to the games industry from the court, where I had been working as a judge's assistant. I had a passion for games for all my life and when my best friend said that there is a spot opening in his company, I've decided to dive in.

To work on something that can be shared with other people and to work in a company where your ideas are valued - It's like living a dream. Previously I have recorded a few songs and have written several novels so for me being a part of something that has creative potential is the best place to be.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Don't be scared that you can't handle something because you have no experience! Many people come in the game industry from other professions or without any education at all. If you are goal-oriented and ready to do whatever it takes to achieve your goals - then go for it and be self-confident.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It is still the most growing industry, and it keeps evolving every five to six months. Several years ago some people predicted the end of console/PC gaming because of mobile games, but that hasn't happened, I'm happy about that. There are plenty of players for all the platforms and no need to limit the industry.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I think that cross-platform gaming will become really big. Right now we have Fortnite and Rocket League cross-platform experience on one hand and cloud gaming on the other. I think that these two trends can create great symbiosis.

In the mobile industry, everything is showing a trend for simplifying. Casual games are on the top of hardcore right now, and users will only become lazier, so we have to adapt quickly.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

When I started in the mobile games industry I tried to copy PC and console games. Right now, the trend is the opposite. Back in 2015, there was only one big Android mobile store and one big store for PC games. Now we have a healthy competition and that is awesome.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The main value of the Connects for me is, well, connects! I hope I can meet a lot of new people, find partners and maybe even friends. It's a unique experience and a great honour for me to be a part of an event like PGC. So I want to share it with as many people as possible.