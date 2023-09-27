Bidstack's big cheeses talk the past and future of intrinsic advertising

Bidstack has continued to be an intriguing new presence in the world of mobile advertising. With the aim of bringing intrinsic advertising to new titles across the mobile world and beyond, the company is part of a wider vanguard of adtech seeking new means to advertise effectively.

To learn more about this initiative, we spoke with vice president of enterprise and Bidstack sports Chris Vincelli, vice president of gaming Antoine Jullemier and vice president of marketing Lewis Hadley. And, through the chance to speak to an unprecedented group key to Bidstack’s ongoing efforts to bring intrinsic advertising to the world of mobile and beyond, we got an excellent idea of where the ambitious adtech company is headed in the near future.

For those not familiar, Bidstack is an adtech company specialising in the placement of advertisements in a virtual world. Unlike traditional advertisements on mobile, like interstitial ads which interrupt gameplay, these adverts appear on signage, billboards and other appropriate locations in the game world. Bidstack Sports is of course a subdivision that plans to capitalise on the prevalence of advertising in real-world sporting venues and bringing that kind of visibility to gaming.

So with three VPs on board, let’s dive into what’s new about Bidstack...

PocketGamer.biz: So we know Bidstack specialises in intrinsic advertising, but can you break down what that actually means in a technical sense?

Chris: So what Bidstack really does is we provide an application and middleware to premium game publishers and developers. And what that middle does is enable publishers to create an intrinsic inventory, or non-disruptive inventory, inside of their game experience. So, we empower publishers to create value with that new inventory through third-party monetisation, activating their sponsorship or existing sales teams who use that inventory for cross-promotion and marketing purposes, or to build a better experience for the gamer.

Why do you think players, users, brands and developers prefer intrinsic advertising?

Antoine: I don’t know if they prefer that but I know they like it for sure. They can feel the ad pressure on the market. You now have more and more games, all these placements which can be intrusive as you play, full-screen interstitials, exclusive videos, banners popping out everywhere... So, these publishers are losing more and more users, the churn is a difficult KPI to control, so we can see more and more publishers looking for innovative formats that are more user friendly, and which might have to compensate for the loss of revenue they’re making from losing users.

Do you think intrinsic advertising is the way forward in terms of adtech then?

Antoine: I think for us it’s definitely the way forward, but for others it’s probably not the only option; you may have brand sponsorships that can go beyond creativity such as skins or branded tournaments in line with esports. But I think intrinsic advertising like we do is definitely a good option to consider in order to sustain success in this quickly evolving market. I’m sure it’s still in its early stages, and this form is going to quickly transform in the years ahead.

What do you think of the conjunction between traditional sports and advertising and why does it work so well?

Chris: I mean, one of the reasons it works so well is that if you’ve ever visited a stadium for a live sporting event, that stadium is already running all sorts of advertisements with real-life signage. So you’re already seeing brands ploughing a good portion of money in and finding value in stadium signage.

What we’re really doing is we’re replicating those same placements just in a virtual world, and providing that same level of brand exposure, just on a much, much larger scale. When you go to a soccer match you may only see that [advertisement] during pre-season, regular season and post-season. What we’re really doing is providing extra value in making that a 365-day opportunity to a global audience.

How does Bidstack really appeal to brands and developers?

Lewis: Well, from a brand point of view, if they’re advertising in traditional environments anyway - out-of-home advertising, stadium advertising, that kind of thing - they’re doing that because of the association with the sport, the emotional impact of the event and the reach. But what they don’t have is the data behind that; they have topline numbers, ‘x amount of a million people watched it in this geo’, but in a gaming environment there’s a lot more data underpinned by that.

Of course a lot of it’s anonymised - we wouldn’t want to sell people’s data or anything like that. But, we can understand what device they’re playing on, what location they’re in, what age they are; we can even age-gate, for example, so it can be safer in some senses.

So if you think about betting brands being pitchside on a football game or on the front of a football shirt, in a gaming environment we can make it so that people over 18 in the UK, for example, could see that advertising. So it’s just essentially taking that traditional model, but bringing it forward a number of steps.

From a feasibility and cost side of things, what do you think makes Bidstack more unique and appealing than other adtech companies?

Antoine: I think we’re definitely helping the brands to get in the games directly. They’ve been around for a long time and you can see major activations in some of the major Ubisoft games, these deals are six/seven figures and take six months or a year to accomplish. But thanks to Bidstack we can allow companies to have dozens of deals within that timeframe that are pragmatic so we don’t have to break the bank when it comes to smaller developers, and they can multiply the touchpoints across the audience of multiple games with dual-targeting options, so it’s way easier for them to enter the world of gaming through these new innovative methods.

Lewis: Just the fact that with our form of advertising, because it is a shorter cycle, because it’s done programmatically, it can be seasonal and reactive. The messaging can change depending on what’s happening, so certain brands obviously like to have fun with their audience and interact with what’s happening in real-life sports or they might be doing a campaign for a particular time of year or something that’s happening. So being able to be reactive to that very quickly is an advantage of advertising programmatically with us.

Where does mobile fall in Bidstack’s considerations?

Antoine: Today mobile is still the main platform that we work with in terms of scale: 85% of our games I’d say are on mobile today. While we tend to work with as many AAA games as possible across PC and – maybe tomorrow – consoles, realistically the audience is on mobile; everyone’s got a mobile device today and almost everybody is playing games. So we work with leading studios such as Ubisoft or Miniclip, and they’ve got millions of users connected to their games every day on the way to work, on their way to get groceries or whatever, so that’s why it’s very important to us. So mobile is and probably will remain the main platform for us.

In terms of sports fans, a lot of them are mobile gamers – they’re older and more into traditional media, Facebook Dads if you will. Do you this makes them a comfortably familiar audience for these brands?

Chris: Yeah absolutely I think one of the most attractive parts of mobile is the scale itself and how it casts a wide net across its different audience segments, you know one of the most interesting things is when you look at sports games, they’re some of the most establishes brands in games in the world. I mean, these games have been around for 20-30 years. And those are certainly casting not only across next-gen audiences and the next wave of consumers but also, you know, the dads who have kids and that older audience.

So it really does span across a pretty wide segment, and what Lewis was saying earlier was that our technology does a pretty good job of helping advertisers segment their messaging and create sequential messaging, as well as providing back to the brand who their users are so they can better target campaigns.

Apparently Bidstack has some major partnerships with the NFL in the works. Can you tell us a little more about that?

Chris: Yeah absolutely. Kind of going back to an earlier point around how we’re really trying to break that traditional adtech mould, we recently put out press with the Washington Commanders which is one of the 32 NFL football clubs, and what that partnership really does is it allows us to go inside of NFL-licenced games. Starting with a VR game called NFL Pro Era, what we’re doing is that the Commanders are sending us their inventory sheet and stadium signage in the real world, then we’re working with that publisher to map those same placements inside of a virtual world.

This allows the Commanders to actually go in and create incremental value for existing partners, unlock new sponsor partners who maybe want to reach that next-gen audience or use that inventory for fan engagement, whether that’s in local HMAs or their new international HMAs.