Stillfront Group name eRepublik Labs co-founder Alexis Bonte new Group COO

Digital games firm Stillfront Group has revealed that Alexis Bonte has been appointed as its new Group COO.

Before joining Stillfront in May 2017, Bonte worked for lastminute.com as head of business as well as co-founding games studio eRupublik Labs.

Formed in 2007, Bonte oversaw numerous releases including mobile strategy titles World at War and War and Peace: Civil War

Bonte will assume the role from April 2019 while still acting as CEO of eRepublik Labs until a successor is appointed in January 2020.

Very pleased

”I am very pleased to welcome Alexis to our executive management team,” said Stillfront Group CEO Jörgen Larsson.

“Alexis has extensive experience within the industry both as a founder and developer of online strategy games as well as an investor. In 2018 we completed three acquisitions and Stillfront is today a global group of 11 studios with 500 professionals.

“Looking ahead, we strive to expand intra-group cooperation, increase the level of synergies as well as accelerate our growth agenda. Alexis deep know-how and industry expertise will be very valuable in further developing Stillfront.”

We recently spoke with Alexis Bonte on eRepublik Labs's hunt for the next Supercell.