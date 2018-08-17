News

Free bus rides for Finns to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

By , Editor

We know that Finland’s games industry extends beyond the capital city’s limits. And we want to connect as many of the nation’s games professionals as we can, which is why we’re laying on shuttle buses to and from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018 - free to all delegates with event tickets!

On the first morning of the two-day event - Tuesday, 11th September - buses will collect delegates from:

  • Jyväskylä
  • Tampere
  • Turku
  • Kotka

Whether you use the road trip to catch up on shuteye or get a headstart on your networking, the buses will converge at the new venue for this year - The Scandic Marina Congress Center.

They’ll get you there in time before the conference schedule gets underway with seminars from Ogury, former Rovio guru Wilhelm Taht, and the legendary Rami Ismail.

Return trips depart for the same destinations after the event ends the following day, Wednesday 12th September.

Register by Friday, August 31 to reserve your seat on the bus

From party bus to party night

Of course, what you do on the night of the 11th is up to you, but we know that a goodly number of you will join us for what has become the essential soirée that is the Global Connects Party. Oh - and that’s free too!

All you need to do is find somewhere to lay your hat for the few hours between lights out at the bar and the show doors opening once more the following morning.

What to expect once you’re at the show

Event ticket discounts

We shouldn’t have to say this, but bear with us because… some people! Registering for the free shuttle bus will not get you into the show. For that, you’ll need a show ticket! You can book your ticket to the conference here

But there are a few ways we can help you save a few Euros on that too:

  • IGDA members can benefit from a 20% reduction by using the discount code promoted by your IGDA coordinator. Please use this link to get your discount 
  • Developers who are shortlisted for The Very Big Indie Pitch competition (mobile games) get two complimentary tickets. Interested? Submit your game here
  • If you're a PC indie dev with a game to showcase, we also have a PC Indie Pitch! Submit your project here
  • Students can get a two-day ticket for €68 here
  • Universities can also apply for up to 20 free student tickets! Please contact sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk.
  • We have volunteering opportunities for anyone who would like to join our great team for a few days (while getting to see the conference). Sign up to help here

Next steps

If you’ve already booked your event tickets, sign up for the free shuttle bus service here.

If not, you can register for the show here


