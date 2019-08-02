News

Sony Pictures and Tilting Point 'nut up' for new Zombieland RPG on mobile

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 2nd, 2019 partnership Metagame Studio
Sony Pictures Television
Tilting Point 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Sony Pictures Television Games has partnered with Tilting Point and developer Metagame Studios to launch a new mobile RPG based on the Zombieland franchise.

Zombieland: Double Tapper will feature a large roster of heroes to collect, upgrade and customise, including the four main protagonists: Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock.

A large arsenal of weapons will be at players' disposal to take down hordes of zombies and effectively survive the onslaught.

No release date was given for the title, though the Zombieland movie sequel will hit theatres on October 18th. Those interested can pre-register for the game here.

Double-tap

“We are very excited to bring the Zombieland universe to mobile devices,” said Sony Pictures Television Games vice president Paul Joffe.

“The game will provide hours of entertainment for fans of the Zombieland franchise, as well as anyone who enjoys killing hordes of undead.”

Tilting Point president Samir El-Agili added: “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to display our skills and dedication in co-developing a title with such a beloved franchise.

“At Tilting Point we’re confident in our UA funding and expertise, best-in-class AI tech, and deep understanding of free-to-play mobile games to ensure success for Zombieland: Double Tapper and to provide a game players everywhere will love.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

