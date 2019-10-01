Subway Surfers Airtime launches exclusively for Snap Games

SYBO Games has launched Subway Surfers Airtime exclusively for Snap Games.

The new title is the first “franchise extension” of the popular Subway Surfers mobile game.

Designed exclusively for the Snap Games platform, Subway Surfers Airtime is a side-scrolling multiplayer racing game that lets up to 10 players surf, slide, grind and glide across a slick 2D cityscape, all in a bid to reach the checkered finish line first.

Snapchatters can play with friends in real-time. In the Snapchat app users just open a Chat or Group Chat with friends, and tap the rocket icon in the Chat Bar to launch Snap Games.

SYBO Games revealed earlier this year that the original endless runner Subway Surfers surpassed 2.5 billion installs worldwide since launch. Subway Surfers Airtime has begun rolling out worldwide as of today.

“Win-win”

“We’re thrilled to expand the Subway Surfers franchise and partner with Snap Games on this exclusive release,” said SYBO Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

“It’s a win-win to work with a like-minded company that is committed to fun and offer our fans on Snapchat an opportunity to extend the SubSurf lifestyle.”

Head of Snap Games Will Wu added: “Snap Games is mobile games made for friends, so it’s exciting that SYBO has developed its first franchise extension of Subway Surfers for our platform.”

“We can’t wait to see how our community embraces this new way to connect and play with their friends through the familiar world of Subway Surfers.”

