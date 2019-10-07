News

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen slams increasing delays for Finnish work permits

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen slams increasing delays for Finnish work permits
By , Staff Writer

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen has voiced his disdain over the amount of time it takes to grant a residence permit in Finland.

In a tweet on Twitter, translated by yle, Paananen claimed it's a catastrophe for businesses like Supercell. Industry experts aren't likely to wait for months on end for a permit to work in Finland.

"This is a catastrophe that is seen every day at Supercell, for instance. People with world-class know-how who would be very good taxpayers are ready to come to Finland, but our bureaucracy blocks us from bringing them here. A world-class creator is not going to wait three-to-four months for a permit," said Paananen

Getting into Finland

As reported by yle, the average days it takes for a specialist to get their permit is 52 days - more than double 2018's average of 25 days.

Finland's immigration service Migri claims the increased length in time is down to not enough financing, thus leading to an employee shortage. On top of this, the amount of applications has increased too.

To be classed as a specialist in Finland, a candidate must have a job offer, a degree and be earning a minimum of 3000 euros per month.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 12th, 2019

Supercell revenue drops again to $1.6 billion for 2018

News Dec 11th, 2018

Brawl Stars: “We at Supercell have never prepared more for a game launch”

Comment & Opinion Jun 14th, 2018

The madness and method of Supercell’s M&A philosophy

News Nov 2nd, 2017

The huge stats behind Supercell’s explosive success

News Feb 17th, 2017

Supercell's Ilkka Paananen says "it's no secret" that the studio is looking at further acquisitions

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies