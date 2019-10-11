Check out the Esports Academy at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Just over three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

That's on top of the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.



Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is Esports Academy - a track that aims to cover anything and everything related to the mobile pro-gaming scene.

November 3rd

15:40 - Starting the track is Zawaya creative director Nabil Alhajasad. He will hold a session on esports, and the region’s players view on competitive play.

16:00 - Next, a session by ESL senior global player-manager and Nodwin Gaming managing director Akshat Rathee. They will discuss why and how esports is creating value for brands and publishers. Plus how this is plugging into the global ESL ecosystem.

16:20 - Want to know more about being a Twitch streamer in the United Arab Emirates? Then don’t miss independent Twitch streamer Sarah Omar’s session on the topic.

17:00 - Closing the track is a speed panel. Join Triple Dragon Limited managing director Pieter Van Der Pijl and Geewa senior game designer Marek-Martin Matyska. The pair will talk about riding the wave of esports.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

