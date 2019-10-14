News

Discover the Monetiser track at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

By , Staff Writer

Just under three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

That's on top of the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser - Capturing the latest key trends in mobile advertising, IAPS, and running through the “must knows” of mobile game monetisation, it’s a great opportunity to level up your mobile gaming business understanding.

November 2nd

14:10 - We are starting the track with a keynote. Unity user acquisition strategist Christian Afif and Unity’s client partner Parminder Gill will discuss monetisation beyond ads - tips and tricks on how to use unity monetisation products.

14:50 - Next, a session on why people play. Kuuhubb’s senior product manager Hardika Shah will talk about the science on games that are popular in the MENA region. As well as basic drivers that make people play and how they become popular.

15:40 - Time for a workshop. Join Rocket Lolly’s CEO for monetisation design - a story of love and retention. Learn about how to avoid passing friendships with players and develop relationships for the long run.

16:30 - The penultimate session is being held by Reality Clash co-founder Tony Pearce. His talk is focused on how tokenised in-game collectables are a fundamentally new type of digital goods, and why could this be a new billion-dollar market for the games industry.

16:50 - Finally, a session on SDK technology and header bidding by Smaato director Jake Rothman.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan here.

Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

