Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan - applications close next week!

By , Editor

The PG Connects events are fantastic B2B conferences that provide a venue for networking and knowledge sharing. The next one is in Amman, Jordan next month and there’s still time to get tickets. Ready to attend? Great!

But when it comes to seeking investment for your project - or finding the next hot studio to invest in - don't leave it to chance. Investor Connector is a curated morning of one-to-one meetings that can get you in front of the right people.

We’ll set aside a quiet space on the morning of Day 1 (November 2nd) of PG Connects Jordan 2019, where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors, get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

Participating investors

  • Tencent
  • MY.GAMES | Mail.Ru
  • Triple Dragon
  • ISSF

Applicants MUST be registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019 - great news is that we have a limited number of FREE passes for participating developers! All you need to do is send us your details using this form

Investors wishing to participate are requested to apply here or apply directly to the organiser sasha.paleeva@steelmedia.co.uk.

The deadline for submissions is midnight next Friday, October 25th.

Please note: this is a curated session and successful applicants will undergo an approval process. Meetings are at the discretion of the investors. Additionally, Steel Media cannot guarantee that any meetings with investors will result in investment for your company. The session is set to take place over a three-hour period on the morning of Day 1 of the conference [November 2nd, 10am-1pm – timings tbc].


