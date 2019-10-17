News

Tilting Point fleshes out its monetisation tools with Gondola acquisition

October 17th, 2019 acquisition Gondola
Tilting Point 		Not disclosed
Tilting Point has boasted its live ops chops with the acquisition of US outfit Gondola.

It’s an in-game offer and video ad optimisation platform, which has been operating since 2013.

The technology uses machine learning to personalise in-game offers for each player, both in terms of the ad content shown and the rewards players get.

Tilting Point hopes the deal will allow its developer partners to increase revenues while saving time and resources.

Adding value

“Gondola was the perfect candidate for our first acquisition because their technology beautifully complements ours and allows us to flesh out a comprehensive developer offering: the best in UA technology with the best in LTV and Live-Ops technology,” commented Tilting Point CEO Kevin Segalla.

Gondola CTO André Cohen will join Tilting Point as Head of Data Science, while Gondola CEO Niklas Herriger will remain as an executive advisor.

The move also underlines Tilting Point’s upward trajectory as a growth agent for mobile game developers.

Boasting a $132 million UA fund, it’s currently working with 26 games plus four as co-developments.

You can find out more at Tilting Point’s website.


