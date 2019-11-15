News

Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live returns for Gamescom in 2020

By

Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live event will return for Gamescom 2020.

As revealed by Keighley via Twitter, The Game Awards founder has agreed to a “multi-year partnership” with Gamescom, though details of how many years the show will return for are unclear at this point.

Opening Night Live showcased several new reveals and trailers for upcoming games, including the likes of Death Stranding, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Gears of War 5 and more.

500,000 viewers

Held in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom is the world’s largest games event with approximately 373,000 people attending from over 100 countries.

It was estimated that more than 500,000 people watched Geoff Keighley's Gamescom: Opening Night Live stream, too.

After the success of Gamescom in Germany, the company organisers announced that a new Asian edition of its flagship event will launch in Singapore from 2020.


