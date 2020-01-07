News

Real Boxing 2 developer Vivid Games partners with ad platform Anzu.io

By , Staff Writer

In-game advertising platform Anzu.io has teamed up with Polish mobile games developer Vivid Games to deliver ads to the latter's games.

As part of the new partnership, two of the developer's titles will have Anzu's advertisement technology integrated - Real Boxing 2 and Gravity Rider Zero. The games will feature both video and banner ads as part of the integration.

"As we welcome 2020, I can confidently state that gaming is at the forefront of pop culture," said Anzu.io CEO and co-founder Itamar Benedy.

"That's why I'm so excited to partner with Vivid Games to employ our innovative approach in Real Boxing 2 and Gravity Rider Zero, two games pushing the edge of what’s possible for mobile, to enhance the gaming experience for its millions of players."

"It's also an exciting time for brands as they will have the opportunity to speak directly to Real Boxing 2 and Gravity Rider Zero gamers through this new paradigm in in-game advertising."

Authentic branding

Vivid Games CEO Remi Koscienly added: "We're thrilled to partner with Anzu to bring real-world ads to our enthusiastic and diverse Real Boxing 2 and Gravity Rider Zero gamers. Their technology is uniquely positioned to create more in-game realism while giving brands an authentic way to connect with our gaming audiences."

In October 2019, the ads company hired Nike veteran Mike Cookson as its new chief strategy officer. Later that month, Anzu appointed Double Fusion co-founder Guy Ben-Dov as the new strategic advisor.


