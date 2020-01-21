How to make the right art for your hypercasual game

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Rollic creative director Inci Alper gave a crash course in making attractive art for your hypercasual game.

Alper noted that hypercasual visuals need to achieve "balance" - an unbalanced game can be intimidating to players, whereas a game with balance encourages players to play.

Designers can achieve balance through symmetry, radial graphics, or asymmetry, the latter of which is hardest to achieve but the one that is most visually interesting.

As for colours, using different colour palettes throughout the game can provide a sense of progression, encouraging players to continue playing a game.

Specifically, designers can use monochromatic palettes, analogous palettes, and complentary palettes to direct attention to the game and instantly warm players to the game.

However, gameplay should always come first. Alper noted that, especially at a prototype phase, developers should keep their graphics as basic as possible so they can focus on making a fun game - even using something as simple as squares and circles initially.