News

How to make the right art for your hypercasual game

How to make the right art for your hypercasual game
By , Editor

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Rollic creative director Inci Alper gave a crash course in making attractive art for your hypercasual game.

Alper noted that hypercasual visuals need to achieve "balance" - an unbalanced game can be intimidating to players, whereas a game with balance encourages players to play.

Designers can achieve balance through symmetry, radial graphics, or asymmetry, the latter of which is hardest to achieve but the one that is most visually interesting.

As for colours, using different colour palettes throughout the game can provide a sense of progression, encouraging players to continue playing a game.

Specifically, designers can use monochromatic palettes, analogous palettes, and complentary palettes to direct attention to the game and instantly warm players to the game.

However, gameplay should always come first. Alper noted that, especially at a prototype phase, developers should keep their graphics as basic as possible so they can focus on making a fun game - even using something as simple as squares and circles initially.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Jan 21st, 2020

Kwalee on what exactly makes a hypercasual game

Interview Jan 13th, 2020

Rollic, hyper-casual publishing star of 2019, launching its SDK equipped with analytic features powered by AI

News Jan 21st, 2020

Good Job Games has the highest amount of video ad share on the App Store

as News Jan 20th, 2020

JoyPac's Oddman title made 66% of revenue through user acquisition

News Jan 17th, 2020

Learn how hypercasual and social games are changing the industry at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies