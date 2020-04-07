Create your fantasy amusement park in this relaxing match-3 game from Dream Team and Huuuge Games

Huuuge Games is at it again! They are extending their portfolio once more in a short period.

After the great success of Traffic Puzzle last year and the more recent titles like Chess Stars and Bow Land, the publisher informs about a new product.

This title is going to increase the already high appeal of its portfolio - this time thanks to the cooperation with the Ukrainian studio Dream Team.

The new product, currently under development by the joined forces of Dream Team and Huuuge Games, called Matchland - Build Your Theme Park is a relaxing match-3 game. Its main theme is the reconstruction of an old amusement park. The player becomes the new owner of a neglected luna park which they turn into their dream amusement park as the game progresses

Everything looks fantastic thanks to the high-quality graphics with its visuals matching the USA of the ‘60s. The game is currently in the soft launch phase and can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.

"We are happy to cooperate with Huuuge. Thanks to their experience and our well-coordinated work, we can reach the quality levels of creating and promoting super hits that were unobtainable for us before. This is only the beginning of our joint adventure, but we are sure that it will be incredible. Stay Huuuge!" said Dream Team Lead Game Designer Dmitriy Kostetskiy.

Dream Team was founded in 2017 by game dev aficionados from Ukraine. Sergey Podorvanov and Andrey Sadchikov are CEO and COO respectively, as well as co-founders of the company. Now the company employs more than 40 specialists.

"Matchland is the first flagship project of our studio. The core of the team consists of experienced gamedev veterans. They, being in the leading positions (producers, game designers, programmers, and artists), participated in the development of such famous titles as Mahjong Journey, Gardenscapes and Minion Rush," said Dmitriy.

"Our mission is to create well-designed mobile casual f2p games in an efficient and quick way. We want to become true ‘rock stars’ of super-popular mobile games creation. With the creation of Dream Team, we strive to become the best in the mobile game market and assemble a friendly team of like-minded people."

"Our cooperation with Dream Team is the effect of the unusual chemistry between the two teams. Since the very beginning, we were amazed by the Dream Team members' skills and the presented quality of Matchland," said Huuuge Games Director of Developer Relations Krzysztof Kusak.

"We believe that the riveting gameplay, high-quality visuals, and the meta focused on the amusement park restoration will captivate millions of players. The cooperation has only just begun, yet we are certain that together with Dream Team we can conquer the f2p game market. Matchland, as well as the future fruits of our joint labor, will help us reach this goal.

"We are still searching for the best games and teams to empower our publishing portfolio. I want to invite all of the developers, looking for a cooperation with the publisher, to visit our website and let us know about your games!"

About Huuuge Games:

Founded in 2014, Huuuge Games is an international game developer and publisher focused on the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar mobile gaming market. On their way to becoming the global leader in real-time free-to-play casual gaming, Huuuge is redefining the category genres with fun social experiences that give maximum joy and fun to thousand million players all around the world.

About Huuuge Publishing:

Huuuge Publishing keeps looking for talented developers, delivering the full power of Huuuge resources, experience, and know-how to grow F2P mobile games to the next level. To learn more about Huuuge Publishing, visit: https://huuugepublishing.com and contact us via business@huuugepublishing.com.