Scrabble Go experiences the best launch ever for a mobile word game

Scopely's Scrabble Go has experienced what is believed to be the best launch for a mobile word game ever.

Since its launch in March, more than two million people have played the game each day. Furthermore, users play for over 100 minutes, with 60 million words being performed per day.

The partnership between Scopely, Mattel and Hasbro for the Scrabble inspired game was announced in January. Scrabble Go is the first word game in Scopely's library.

The game features both a classic experience for fans of traditional Scrabble and new game modes and features for those who are after something a bit different.

Good investments

Last month, the American company secured a further $200 million investment in its Series D funding round. This doubled the total to $400 million.

In January 2020, Scopely acquired FoxNext Games – best known for Marvel Strike Force. Last June, the American company revealed it had broken $1 billion in lifetime revenue.


