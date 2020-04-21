News

GameRefinery adds new ad monetisation tracking feature

By , Staff Writer

Mobile game insights and analytics firm GameRefinery has added a new ad monetisation tracking feature.

Developers, marketers and publishers will be able to see the in-app monetisation trends, implementation formats, and the ability to see the popularity of many iOS games.

The new data available through the feature is available immediately for all games being tracked by GameRefinery.

Understand ad monetisation

"Until recently, in-game ads were often seen as mechanisms for smaller studios or hyper-casual games, but the landscape is changing rapidly," said GameRefinery vice president of games Joel Julkunen.

"Now, growing numbers of top-grossing games are also implementing in-game ads to support their IAP-monetization, while developers are finding new ways to reward the ads, such as tangible gifts and temporary boosts.

"We're pleased to be able to enable developers and publishers to understand which ad-based monetization strategies are being deployed in the most successful games."

Earlier this month, in a guest column, GameRefinery chief game analyst Kalle Heikkinen discussed five Japanese and Chinese mobile gaming myths. In January the data firm acquired developer market insight specialist Reflection.io.


Kayleigh Partleton
