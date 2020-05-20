Minecraft exceeds 200 million copies sold worldwide

Over 200 million copies of Minecraft have been sold in the 11 years since the sandbox builder was launched by Mojang Studios.

As revealed via the Microsoft blog, Helen Chiang also claimed that the game now boasts an average of 126 million monthly users.

In September 2019, that number was at 112 million, with the Covid-19 coronavirus cited as a factor for the increased growth. As of April 2019, 30 million copies have been sold on PC.

"Incredible year"

"It's been an incredible year for Minecraft with the global rollout of Minecraft Earth, the release of the game-changing RTX beta for Windows 10 through our partnership with Nvidia, and closing out 2019 as the most viewed game on YouTube," said Chiang.

"We are humbled that there have now been more than 200 million copies of Minecraft sold to date, and 126 million people are now playing Minecraft every month. We are excited to launch Minecraft Dungeons on May 26 with Xbox Game Pass and multiple platforms, and to bring our free Nether update to Minecraft this summer."

As part of this milestone, the Minecraft creators rebranded itself as Mojang Studios as well as debuting a new logo.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.