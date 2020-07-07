Anzu welcomes David Sable as a strategic advisor

In-game ads firm Anzu has welcomed David Sable as a new strategic advisor.

With over 40 years of experience in the advertising industry, Sable is a senior advisor at WPP and has worked as the global CEO of Y&R. He also helped to launch the original Xbox. Furthermore, Sable has worked as a volunteer sitting on the board of directors for UNICEF USA and the International Special Olympics.

"Anzu is at the leading edge of one of the biggest aggregated audiences in the world and a medium that's just beginning to thrive. I'm thrilled to be involved with a company that recognizes the true potential of gaming as a powerful channel for the advertising industry," said Sable.

"Marketing giant"

"A marketing giant of David Sable's stature is a rare find. I am personally blown away by David's experience, personality, and outright professionalism and am so excited to invite him into our Anzu world," said Anzu co-founder and CEO Itamar Benedy,

"2020 has already been a big year for us, and we look forward to David helping us truly bring our platform to a new level in the latter half of the year."

Last month, the in-game ads firm partnered up with Takuya Banno to bring its platform to a Japanese audience.