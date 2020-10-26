Facebook Gaming is bringing in new games through cloud streaming

Facebook Gaming has brought cloud-streamed games to its app and browsers.

As detailed in a blog post, the company has not created a separate cloud gaming service. Rather, the games are accessed in the same manner as other games that are available on Facebook.

"Cloud gaming is about expanding the types of games we already offer, so we'll start with the format people enjoy playing on Facebook: free-to-play games. That's one of the reasons why we're starting with games typically played on mobile devices," said Facebook vice president of play Jason Rubin.

Furthermore, to begin with, the games will only be available on Android or the web, meaning Apple players will miss out, for now at least. However, the company will "work on alternative options for iOS." Facebook faced issues when getting the Facebook Gaming app on the App Store, as it was forced to remove instant games.

For the time being, the service will only be rolled out in the US, namely California, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and West Virginia. Regional access is expected to expand in the coming months.

What's on offer?

The first set of games on offer include Gameloft's Asphalt Legends, Moonton's Mobile Legends: Adventure, WWE SuperCard by 2K, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software and Qublix Games' Solitaire: Arthur's Tale.

Shortly, Facebook will add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull and will continue to add more games from a range of genres.

However, given the service is new and in beta, Facebook has opted to focus on latency-tolerant games, for now, these include, card, sports, simulation and strategy games. In 2021, the number of genres on offer will expand, with the inclusion of action and adventure titles.

Besides the cloud gaming service, Facebook will launch cloud playable ads in the US on both Android and iOS devices. This feature is also in beta, for which the social media giant has formed partnerships with Gameloft, FunPlus, 2K and more.

Earlier this month, Facebook secured its spot at the top of mobile advertising.