Going mobile-first, Facebook Gaming now has 45 games available

Facebook Gaming has revealed that it is growing its cloud platform through a "mobile-first" approach.

The shift in focus will see the library of free-to-play mobile games on Facebook greatly expanded, with the ability to play instantly with no installs.

Facebook’s cloud gaming platform service was first launched in October 2020, with six mobile-native cloud games.

Since its launch, Facebook Gaming includes over 45 games available, almost doubling since its last update a few months ago.

"Our focus is on delivering social games that are free-to-play, and accessible for people to play anywhere on any device," said Facebook VP of gaming business and operations Gio Hunt.

"Cloud-streaming removes certain technical limitations, allowing even more people to play games in whichever format they prefer. We believe in the long term future of cloud gaming, and the continued expansion of our platform depends on building out our cloud games catalogue with quality titles across every genre."

Play anywhere

The social media giant has partnered with leading mobile game publishers, Jam City, My.Games, and Gameloft, to bring new games onto the platform.

Jam City will bring three new cloud games to Facebook Gaming from popular IPs, consisting of Family Guy Another Freakin’ Mobile Game, Harry Potte: Hogwarts Mystery, and Disney Emoji Blitz.

My.Games will make its debut on the cloud gaming platform with Rush Royale and will release three additional games throughout Q4 2021, including Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, and Mushroom Wars.

Additionally, Gameloft will be launching its eighth title onto the service since the launch of the platform, War Planet Online.

Jam City SVP of publishing and product marketing Vanessa Rouhani added: "As a company that focuses on entertainment first, it's important for Jam City to make our games available to anyone who wants to play. We love that Facebook Gaming’s cloud platform makes games so accessible."

"This partnership will make it even easier to play our games through Facebook - where people are already interacting with friends and family - without downloading apps individually."

Last year, Facebook Gaming launched its Black Gaming Creator Programme to support black creators on its platform. The firm announced its second round of the programme in August 2021 as part of its $200 million pledge to support black-owned businesses.