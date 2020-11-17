My.Games launches a new cloud gaming service

My.Games has entered the cloud gaming market with its new service.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, My.Games Cloud is currently in beta and will include games from companies such as Ubisoft, Funcom and Riot Games. However, more partnerships will be announced at a later date.

For the time being, the streaming service is only available in Russia. Moreover, "the most optimal experience will only be available to players within a radius of 1500-2000 km from the My.Games Cloud server centres, located in Moscow and St. Petersburg."

However, next year, My.Games Cloud will be made available in other territories. The service will also come to other platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, VK.com and smart TVs. Moreover, it will become part of the My.Games store.

Great potential

"We see great potential in cloud gaming technology, especially in a country like Russia, where its well-developed internet infrastructure provides a high-quality gaming experience at an affordable price," said My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan.

"We are happy to welcome international publishers partners, for whom the launch of such a service can provide the opportunity to reach a new audience."

This year has proven to be one of opportunity for My.Games. Last month, the company acquired a minority stake in Mamboo Games and a majority share in Deus Craft. In September, it invested in mobile games dev Hypemasters.