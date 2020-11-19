New guidelines will prevent players from bringing politics into Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has altered its guidelines for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to keep politics out of the game.

As detailed in a site announcement, the Japanese games giant asked that users "please also refrain from bringing politics into the Game."

Furthermore, Nintendo has also asked people to "not leverage the game as a marketing platform that directs people to activities or campaigns outside the game.

"Including directing people to a sales page, distributing coupons, sweepstakes, giveaways, requiring consumers to follow social network services accounts, gathering customers' information, or other invitational activities."

These changes follow President-Elect Joe Biden's use of the game in his political campaign. Back in September, Animal Crossing players could download Biden yard signs.

Should businesses not adhere to the new rules put in place by Nintendo, the company could be prohibited from using the game in future endeavours.

What you can do

However, companies may provide their custom design or dream address to other players. Furthermore, a firm can still invite others to its island, while also being able to upload screenshots or game footage to family-friendly websites.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020, and was met with immediate acclaim.

In September, the game won big at the Japan Game Awards 2020. Furthermore, it has received several nominations for The Game Awards 2020, including Game of the Year.