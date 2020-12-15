News

Facebook Gaming creators made over $50m in platform currency in 2020

Facebook Gaming creators made over $50m in platform currency in 2020
By , Editor

Facebook Gaming has unveiled that creators on the platform earned over $50m in Stars in 2020.

Stars are FB Gaming's equivalent to platform currency, which can be purchased with real money by users and spent on supporting streamers, similar to Bits on Twitch.

To celebrate the milestone, Facebook Gaming is offering a seasonal discount on Stars, as well as the chance to earn a unique badge for sending them during the promotion.

FB Gaming also revealed that over 2000 creators are earning at least $1000 a month from Stars, ads and user subscriptions.

The platform has also announced updates to its monetisation features. Star comments will now be highlighted in chat, so creators can easily see who is donating while they're live. The highlight will be more prominent depending on the size of the Star donation. Large star donation messages will also be pinned to the chat window for a short amount of time.

Hanging out

This month, Facebook Gaming added IRL streams to its category section. Titled 'Hanging Out', creators can now use the tag for broadcasts of art, cooking, podcasts, or simply just chatting with their community. It'll roll out to platform partners first, however.

The company also recently launched its Black Gaming Creator Program in order to support and amplify black streamers on the platform. The initiative will see creators rewarded with financial backing and valuable resources. 

Facebook Gaming also levelled up with the addition of cloud-streamed games, enabling players to stream handfuls of titles without the need for downloading.


Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor

Danielle Partis is acting editor of PocketGamer.biz and former editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was named Journalist of the Year at the MCV Women in Games Awards 2019, as well as in the MCV 30 under 30 2020. Prior to Steel Media, she wrote about music and games at Team Rock.

Related Articles

News Oct 26th, 2020

Facebook Gaming is bringing in new games through cloud streaming

News Dec 8th, 2020

Facebook Gaming launches Black Gaming Creator Program

News Oct 29th, 2020

Automated App Ads delivers performance at scale with powerful machine learning

News Sep 16th, 2020

PGC Helsinki Digital: Downloads need to take "five-seconds or less" on Facebook Gaming

News Dec 15th, 2020

Ubisoft Plus subscription service rolls out on Google Stadia

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies