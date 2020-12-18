Get exclusive holiday offers and benefits on all our events - subscribe to our events mailing list to enter

Get the gift that keeps on giving by subscribing now to our events mailing list to receive a special festive discount for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

Since 2014, we’ve had the pleasure of delivering Pocket Gamer Connects conferences across the world; in that time we’ve brought annual events to seven countries across multiple continents and met a whopping 30,000 games industry folk who have attended, participated and become a part of our amazing Pocket Gamer community!

The holiday season is now upon us and it is the time for giving! We’re supplying all of our wonderful subscribers a festive 20% discount on all tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, taking place on February 8th to 12th! This special offer arrives in our subscribers’ inboxes next Monday (December 21st).

For those that aren’t subscribed, there’s still time to do so before the offer goes live, so make sure you don’t miss out and subscribe now!

But wait, there’s more?!

Of course, this holiday offer for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 isn’t the only benefit of being subscribed to our events mailing list. Our gift to all subscribers includes access to exclusive discounts on all future events, plus several more exciting opportunities for them to sink their teeth into…

The chance to win a pair of free tickets to our closest event each month (next event: Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5)

Being the first to hear about all of our events and initiatives

Early access to unmissable content; see fantastic seminars, talks and fireside chats before they are published on our official YouTube channel

Exclusive industry insights, reports and data, direct to your inbox

Connect with us and the global games industry!

Sign up to our mailing list today in time to receive our fantastic festive offer as well as the rest of our exclusive subscriber benefits!