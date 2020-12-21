Voodoo acquires paris-based studio OHM Games

French mobile games specialist Voodoo has acquired Paris-based studio OHM Games.

The companies already have a strong partnership, as demonstrated by the four titles they published together this year.

Founded in 2018 by Paul Evrard, Arthur Duverne, Matthieu Chow Cheuk and Thibaud Reygner, OHM Games is best known for mobile titles such as Knock Balls, Push 'em All, Knock 'em All, Bullet Rush and Shortcut Run.

To date, OHM Games' portfolio has accumulated 260 million downloads.

"We're thrilled to be able to build on our existing relationship with OHM Games, using our expertise to help them deliver even bigger and better hypercasual games to users worldwide for many years to come," said Voodoo CEO Alexander Yadzi.

OHM is not the first acquisition that Voodoo has made this year, the French studio joins the likes of Turkish developer Fabrika Games. Furthermore, the company has opened new offices across the APAC region.

Proud partnership

"We're proud to take our partnership with Voodoo one step further, and working with some of the most talented people in the industry is an honour," said OHM Games CEO Arthur Duverne.

"We have built a unique methodology and approach to the hypercasual market with Voodoo, and now we can achieve even more outstanding results, relevancy and replicability in the prototyping and design of mobile games of all kinds.

"With Voodoo, we developed a tailored deal as we grew exponentially and established ourselves as a leader in the production of hypercasual mobile games. The destiny of OHM Games is directly linked to that of Voodoo, and we're confident that together we will consolidate our strengths, continue to grow, and best serve the studio community."