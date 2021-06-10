Voodoo acquires Bidshake to boost its UA smarts

French hypercasual publisher Voodoo has acquired Israeli cross-channel marketing automation platform Bidshake.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and Bidshake - which only launched in January 2020 - will continue to operate as an independent company. It will also be extending its products and services to help with the growth of its mobile games library and app developers.

The move follows a long line of similar deals, which in part have been triggered by Apple’s new privacy restrictions for mobile game and app marketing.

"Next level"

“We have been fortunate to work with Voodoo as our design partner and first customer, taking our marketing automation platform to the next level," Bidshake co-founders Alexandra Palacci and Stéphane Pitoun said in a joint statement.

"From the start, our goal has been to help mobile developers navigate through an increasingly competitive and data-driven environment, and joining Voodoo is the perfect next step in this journey.”

Voodoo CEO Alexandre Yazdi added: "It was the mutual recognition of the power of automation coupled with our marketing insights that led to our close cooperation with the Bidshake team from day one.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our further integration that will address the growth needs of the mobile games and app ecosystem."

Image credit: Voodoo

Voodoo recently announced its Summer Game Competition for 2020, where it will offer developers $1 million for new hypercasual hits,

Prior to that, Voodoo extended its partnership with Snapchat, meaning that five more games will be coming to the platform in future.