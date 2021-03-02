Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! spins onto mobile March 25th

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will spin onto mobile devices later this month.

As confirmed by King, the marsupial will hit the App Store and Google Play on March 25th. The game was confirmed to have a March 2021 launch window in February.

However, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Was initially unveiled in July 2020. Shortly after, we wrote an opinion piece on why the game not only needs to look good but to feel good too.

While the game may be part of the runner genre, King has promised fans that they will see classic crash gameplay and social features to give the mobile title more depth.

In typical Crash fashion, Dr Neo Cortex has returned, and this time he wants to take control of the multiverse.

Moreover, fans will be treated to iconic locations from the franchise, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods and Bear It.

Wumping great

If players pre-register for the game on either storefront, they will receive a free skin for Crash Bandicoot - Blue Hyena.

The skin will be available on day one. Fans of the longstanding franchise may recognise the outfit from Crash Team Racing.

Last month, we caught up with Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! creative lead Stephen Jarrett to discuss the marsupial's mobile adaptation.