News

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! spins onto mobile March 25th

Fans will recognise locations and outfits

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! spins onto mobile March 25th
By , Staff Writer

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will spin onto mobile devices later this month.

As confirmed by King, the marsupial will hit the App Store and Google Play on March 25th. The game was confirmed to have a March 2021 launch window in February.

However, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Was initially unveiled in July 2020. Shortly after, we wrote an opinion piece on why the game not only needs to look good but to feel good too.

While the game may be part of the runner genre, King has promised fans that they will see classic crash gameplay and social features to give the mobile title more depth.

In typical Crash fashion, Dr Neo Cortex has returned, and this time he wants to take control of the multiverse.

Moreover, fans will be treated to iconic locations from the franchise, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods and Bear It.

Wumping great

If players pre-register for the game on either storefront, they will receive a free skin for Crash Bandicoot - Blue Hyena.

The skin will be available on day one. Fans of the longstanding franchise may recognise the outfit from Crash Team Racing.

Last month, we caught up with Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! creative lead Stephen Jarrett to discuss the marsupial's mobile adaptation.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 5th, 2021

King president confirms Crash Bandicoot: On the Run launches in March

Interview Feb 19th, 2021

King's pursuit to create "the Crashiest Crash game ever"

1 Interview Dec 1st, 2020

King president Humam Sakhnini addresses Candy Crush longevity, diversity and utilising Activision IP to bring Crash Bandicoot to mobile

News Oct 27th, 2020

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will hit mobile devices in Spring 2021

Comment & Opinion Jul 21st, 2020

Opinion: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run needs to not only look good, but feel good

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies