Netflix brings three more casual games to iOS and Android

Netflix has added three new casual mobile games to its gaming lineup, bringing the total number of games available to 10.

After an initial launch on Android consisting of five games the service was then made available on iOS late last year.

One of the new games being added to the Netflix gaming service is mini-golf game Wonderputt Forever. Developed by Rogue Games, Wonderputt Forever sees players planning out shots towards ‘geometric-themed’ holes.

Developed by Gazeus, Dominos Café is a casual puzzle game with three difficulties, three modes, multiple challenges, and contests, both one-on-one and two-on-two. The third game, Knittens, is a match-three game that allows players to dress up a kitten, and was developed by Timecode.

Coming up

Netflix was first rumoured to be gearing up to enter the games space last year, before the firm officially revealed that it will begin its expansion into games with mobile games last July. After initially testing the waters in Poland, the firm's global rollout of mobile games started early November on both Google Play and via Netflix itself.

Going forward, the entertainment firm plans to expand its catalogue with more games spanning multiple genres. Currently, there are two more games to be on the way to Netflix, a rhythm game, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, and a strategy game, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan.

Netflix has stated that it is considering applying its recommendation algorithm, which is used to suggest shows and movies to users, to its games catalogue as it continues to expand.

Towards the end of last year, Garena announced a second run of Free Fire’s crossover with the Netflix series Money Heist, as Netflix continues to bolster its involvement within the games industry.