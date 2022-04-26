News

Rebel Racing developer establishes permanent team in Scotland

Hutch’s UA and performance marketing team will be based in a new office in Dundee, Scotland

Rebel Racing developer establishes permanent team in Scotland
By , Editor

UK mobile games firm Hutch, developer of Rebel Racing and F1 Clash, has announced the establishment of a new office in Dundee, Scotland, as the company looks to expand its performance marketing team.

The new office – located within the Water’s Edge development, home to numerous games companies including 4J Studios and Stormcloud Games – will be a permanent base for the company’s UA and performance marketing division.

Hutch’s performance marketing team, first established in 2018, was previously based in the Dundee & Angus College campus.

Peter Hansen-Chambers, chief financial officer at Hutch, said: “The city of Dundee has a rich history of game development and, alongside fellow games companies, we are really happy to have found a new home for our team. With the official opening of our new office, we look forward to further growth in Dundee as we work to better support our portfolio of games."

At the start of 2022, Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland announced the company would be engaging in a four-day working week trial for six months, as part of a multi-industry, UK-wide initiative. You can see more of Hutch's trial on PocketGamer.biz in the near future.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

Chart of the Week Nov 25th, 2014

How TinyLoot increased Smash Bandits' retention 50% and doubled ARPU

Mobile Mavens Mar 10th, 2022

Updated: Mobile Mavens: bringing more women into the mobile games industry

News Jan 31st, 2022

Hutch to trial 4-day working week

Interview Dec 27th, 2021

Hutch's Shaun Rutland on being acquired and adapting to a new way of life

Job News Nov 24th, 2021

Hutch appoints three senior hires to further expand operations

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies