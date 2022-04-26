Rebel Racing developer establishes permanent team in Scotland

UK mobile games firm Hutch, developer of Rebel Racing and F1 Clash, has announced the establishment of a new office in Dundee, Scotland, as the company looks to expand its performance marketing team.

The new office – located within the Water’s Edge development, home to numerous games companies including 4J Studios and Stormcloud Games – will be a permanent base for the company’s UA and performance marketing division.

Hutch’s performance marketing team, first established in 2018, was previously based in the Dundee & Angus College campus.

Peter Hansen-Chambers, chief financial officer at Hutch, said: “The city of Dundee has a rich history of game development and, alongside fellow games companies, we are really happy to have found a new home for our team. With the official opening of our new office, we look forward to further growth in Dundee as we work to better support our portfolio of games."

At the start of 2022, Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland announced the company would be engaging in a four-day working week trial for six months, as part of a multi-industry, UK-wide initiative. You can see more of Hutch's trial on PocketGamer.biz in the near future.