Apple made more games revenue than Google in 2020 and 2021, Newzoo finds

The latest Newzoo report showcases the 10 largest companies in the games market, based on full-year revenues for 2020 and 2021.

The top 10 companies saw combined revenue totalling $126 billion last year, representing 10.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

In order of ranking, for 2021 revenue:

Tencent, $32,2 billion Sony, $18.2 billion Apple, $15.3 billion Microsoft, $12.9 billion Google, $11 billion NetEase, $9.6 billion Activision Blizzard, $8.1 billion Nintendo, $8.1 billion Electronic Arts, $6.5 billion Sea Limited, $4.3 billion

Unsurprisingly, Tencent came out on top for both years and saw its revenue grow by 9.9 per cent year-on-year to $32.2 billion in 2021, up from $29.3 billion.

Honor of Kings drove Tencent’s revenue growth in China, whereas Clash Royale had a bigger impact internationally, according to Newzoo.

AAPL v GOOGL

In both 2020 and 2021, Apple outperformed Google and saw its revenue grow from $13 billion to $15.3 billion; this is compared to Google’s $9.1 billion and $11 billion, respectively.

Notably, whilst in 2020 Nintendo saw higher revenues than Activision Blizzard – at $8 billion compared to $7.4 billion – both companies made $8.1 billion in revenue by the close of 2021.

As Nintendo’s mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, Sensor Tower estimated its lifetime revenue had then approached $1 billion.

Newzoo's full report can be found here.

Recently, the company also predicted that global mobile revenue will surpass $100 billion this year for the very first time, and that the total number of players "will also have a breakthrough", set to reach 3.09 billion.