News

Apple made more games revenue than Google in 2020 and 2021, Newzoo finds

Top 10 companies saw conbined revenue totalling $126 billion last year

Apple made more games revenue than Google in 2020 and 2021, Newzoo finds
By , Staff Writer

The latest Newzoo report showcases the 10 largest companies in the games market, based on full-year revenues for 2020 and 2021.

The top 10 companies saw combined revenue totalling $126 billion last year, representing 10.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

In order of ranking, for 2021 revenue:

  1. Tencent, $32,2 billion
  2. Sony, $18.2 billion
  3. Apple, $15.3 billion
  4. Microsoft, $12.9 billion
  5. Google, $11 billion
  6. NetEase, $9.6 billion
  7. Activision Blizzard, $8.1 billion
  8. Nintendo, $8.1 billion
  9. Electronic Arts, $6.5 billion
  10. Sea Limited, $4.3 billion

Unsurprisingly, Tencent came out on top for both years and saw its revenue grow by 9.9 per cent year-on-year to $32.2 billion in 2021, up from $29.3 billion.

Honor of Kings drove Tencent’s revenue growth in China, whereas Clash Royale had a bigger impact internationally, according to Newzoo.

AAPL v GOOGL

In both 2020 and 2021, Apple outperformed Google and saw its revenue grow from $13 billion to $15.3 billion; this is compared to Google’s $9.1 billion and $11 billion, respectively.

Notably, whilst in 2020 Nintendo saw higher revenues than Activision Blizzard – at $8 billion compared to $7.4 billion – both companies made $8.1 billion in revenue by the close of 2021.

As Nintendo’s mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, Sensor Tower estimated its lifetime revenue had then approached $1 billion.

Newzoo's full report can be found here.

Recently, the company also predicted that global mobile revenue will surpass $100 billion this year for the very first time, and that the total number of players "will also have a breakthrough", set to reach 3.09 billion.

Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News May 6th, 2022

Newzoo: a "breakthrough" in mobile game reach as revenue to surpass $100 billion in 2022

News Apr 19th, 2022

Mobile esports finding its audience in emerging markets, says Newzoo

News Apr 8th, 2022

Cloud gaming will quadruple to $6.3 billion by 2024, says Newzoo

News Jan 20th, 2022

Mobile games spending passed $93 billion in 2021, says Newzoo

News Nov 24th, 2021

95 per cent of gamers in Africa choose mobile, says Newzoo

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies